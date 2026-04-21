Singer Christina Aguilera's dress and cut caused a sensation on the red carpet.

American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera didn't come to the Breakthrough Prize 2026 just to make an appearance. She made a striking entrance in two ways: a glam-chic black dress and a haircut that took everyone by surprise.
A look designed from head to toe
At the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 18, 2026, in Santa Monica, Christina Aguilera unveiled what quickly became one of the most talked-about looks of the evening. The singer appeared in a black, off-the-shoulder dress with a structured, leather-effect bodice that created an hourglass silhouette. The skirt gradually transformed into a pleated drape with semi-sheer panels, contrasting with the formality of the top. A light train in the back softened the overall look.
For the evening, Christina Aguilera was accompanied by her fiancé Matthew Rutler, who looked elegant in a black suit. Together, they formed one of the most stylish couples at this year's Breakthrough Prize ceremony, nicknamed the "Oscars of science."
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Accessories in keeping with the black theme
Christina Aguilera completed her outfit with a necklace featuring a large dark stone on a tightly woven diamond chain, a delicate bracelet, and several rings. Black pointed-toe open heels finished off an entirely monochromatic look, cohesive from the first glance to the last detail.
The real surprise: the haircut
While the dress certainly caught the eye, it was her new haircut that sparked the most reactions. Known for her long blonde locks, Christina Aguilera arrived with a chin-length bob with slightly curled ends, framing her face in a clean, almost geometric way. The signature touch: a micro-fringe. The cut, styled by hairstylist Yuichi Ishida, strikes a balance between bold modernity and refined elegance.
By opting for a perfectly executed all-black look and a dramatic hair transformation, Christina Aguilera proved she knows how to surprise. Blending classic sophistication with a modern twist, she made a memorable appearance and reaffirmed her status as an icon capable of reinventing herself without ever going unnoticed.