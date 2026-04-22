At 47, Kourtney Kardashian surprises with this revamped "gothic" look

For her 47th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian surprised her fans with a stylistic departure from her usual aesthetic. Shared on Instagram, her birthday outfit quickly garnered attention, blending Y2K influences with a modern take on gothic style.

A look somewhere between gothic, Y2K and rock spirit

Kourtney Kardashian's outfit consists of a black mini dress with lace details, paired with a textured knit cardigan. The ensemble evokes a modernized "girly-goth" aesthetic, typical of a strong return to 2000s style. Kourtney Kardashian completed this look with statement pieces: a long leopard-print coat, black knee-high boots, and oversized sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Accessories with a stronger message

The accessories add a symbolic dimension. One notable feature is a striking silver necklace adorned with a skull pendant, reinforcing the rock and slightly underground vibe of the outfit. This stylistic choice reflects a broader trend where celebrities are reinterpreting gothic style by blending it with luxurious and contemporary pieces.

An aesthetic that blends personal image and fashion trend

Known for her fashion choices often influenced by a minimalist aesthetic in recent years, Kourtney Kardashian surprises here with a return to a more expressive style. This temporary shift illustrates the growing freedom of public figures to explore different stylistic worlds, without being limited to a single visual identity.

With this revamped "gothic" look for her birthday, Kourtney Kardashian confirms her ability to play with fashion codes. Blending Y2K nostalgia, rock influences, and contemporary touches, she made a memorable appearance that reignited interest in the glam-rock aesthetic.