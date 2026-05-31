Actress Rachel Sennott breaks the silence on acne-related pressures

Early in her film career, American actress, comedian, and screenwriter Rachel Sennott faced brutal and hurtful comments about her appearance. She is now breaking her silence about the pressure she endured regarding her acne.

The hearings were marked by comments about her skin.

Invited to the Hollywood Reporter's traditional roundtable discussion with comedy actresses, Rachel Sennott recounted the most memorable comment she'd ever heard at an audition. "I had severe acne and I was very self-conscious about it," she confessed . "I often went to auditions where they'd say, 'And we can keep all of this,'" she continued, gesturing to her face.

A reflection which, recounted in front of her colleagues the American actress, comedian and writer Hannah Einbinder, the American comedian and actress Ashley Padilla, the American actress, TV presenter and singer Keke Palmer and the American writer, producer, comedian and actress Quinta Brunson, triggered a movement of astonishment around the table.

Rachel Sennott faces severe acne

Before each audition, Rachel Sennott would engage in a lengthy camouflage ritual. "I would put on a lot of makeup and concealer, look at myself in the mirror, and think, 'They can't see anything... no one will notice,'" she recounted. Then, upon entering the room, she realized that the very first comment was about her acne. Rachel Sennott did not specify exactly who had made those comments.

Faced with severe acne, Rachel Sennott turned to isotretinoin, marketed under the brand name Accutane. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this very powerful treatment is generally reserved for severe acne, when other therapeutic options have not worked or are not well tolerated. "It's a very intense medication," the actress summarized, adding that she talks about it "every two seconds."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Anne Sennott (@treaclychild)

Words that liberate others

Rachel Sennott's testimony immediately resonated with her colleagues, particularly Hannah Einbinder, herself a former isotretinoin user, who joked, "She's the one who made it possible for me to switch to Accutane. I want to give a shout-out to those who came before me." Keke Palmer added, "And I took it before you two." Beyond the humor, the exchange highlights how the Hollywood industry can, behind the scenes, reduce its performers to their appearance—and how much courage it takes to break free from that.

By breaking the silence on these remarks, Rachel Sennott—creator and star of the HBO series "I Love LA"—highlights a reality that is still rarely discussed: the hurtful comments young actresses hear about their appearance, sometimes disguised as "character." Her testimony serves as a reminder, if one were needed, of the necessity for Hollywood to question certain practices.