Who is Australian influencer Leah Halton, holder of a record number of "likes"?

At just 23 years old, Leah Halton has established herself as one of the most viral faces on TikTok. Originally from Melbourne, she has been working in the world of digital content for several years, focusing on beauty, fashion, and lifestyle. Everything changed in 2024: a simple video of just a few seconds propelled her to global fame.

The video that broke all records

Leah Halton's success rests on a very simple format: a lip-sync video filmed in her car to YG Marley's "Praise Jah in the Moonlight." Within weeks, the video racked up hundreds of millions of views and tens of millions of likes. Two years later, this content reached a historic milestone, surpassing 70 million likes and becoming one of the most popular videos—if not the most popular—on TikTok. This feat allowed her to surpass iconic figures on the platform, such as Filipino-American singer Bella Poarch, who had long held the record.

A designer who is already well established

Contrary to what this sudden buzz might suggest, Leah Halton is not a newcomer. Active on social media for several years, she regularly shares makeup tutorials, fashion looks, and glimpses into her life with her community. She now boasts millions of followers on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, and has established herself as a major figure in the new generation of influencers.

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A phenomenon indicative of the viral era

Leah Halton's success perfectly illustrates the current dynamics of social media: short, spontaneous, and easily replicable content can become a global phenomenon in just a few days. Her video even launched a genuine trend, copied by thousands of internet users seeking to replicate its viral success.

In short, Leah Halton embodies this generation capable of transforming a simple moment into a global success. Behind her record number of likes lies a broader reality: that of a digital ecosystem where timing and virality are redefining the rules of celebrity.