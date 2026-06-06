Singer Christina Aguilera opted for a cut-out dress during her latest appearance

Fabienne Ba.
@xtina / Instagram

American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera has never seemed more comfortable in her own skin. For a recent public appearance, she wore a pristine white Tom Ford dress, whose artfully placed cutouts immediately set social media ablaze.

A white dress by Tom Ford

In the images that went viral on X, the "Genie in a Bottle" singer poses confidently in a long, perfectly tailored white dress. The garment, made of a fluid and smooth fabric, follows Christina Aguilera's figure without constricting her.

White, a demanding color par excellence, plays a structuring role here: highlighting the hairstyle and complexion, and giving the entire look an almost radiant quality. It's a color that also perfectly suits the "sublime pop star" image that Christina Aguilera has cultivated since the early 2000s.

Plunging neckline and slit: the double signature

Two details, in particular, make the dress truly special. First, the plunging neckline, which creates a long vertical line at the very heart of the silhouette. Second, the slit. Very high and slanted to the side, it runs along the skirt, revealing Christina Aguilera's leg with every step. This cut adds movement to the entire silhouette and wouldn't have looked out of place on the red carpets of the 1990s, when XXL slits graced the covers of every fashion magazine. The overall effect is a perfectly balanced silhouette—where each cut is precisely placed, and the white color adds an instantly refined touch.

A clean and effective beauty treatment

As for her hairstyle, Christina Aguilera opted for simplicity. Her signature platinum blonde hair was left loose, styled in long, soft strands framing her face. This approach lends a natural feel to the overall look.

As for makeup, the focus is on the eyes. The eye makeup accentuates the intensity of Christina Aguilera's face and perfectly complements the simple, minimalist hairstyle. On her feet, high heels further elongate her silhouette, already stretched by the high slit.

A fashion signature that fits its DNA

Beyond the choice of clothing, this appearance recalls what has been Christina Aguilera's signature for more than twenty-five years: a confidence in her body, a taste for so-called "daring" cuts, and a way of claiming a strong identity without ever apologizing.

At a time when several of her contemporaries, such as American actress Anne Hathaway or Mexican-American-Lebanese actress, director and producer Salma Hayek, are also multiplying so-called "daring" appearances, this Tom Ford dress of Christina Aguilera illustrates a broader trend: that of fully assertive fashion, at all ages.

With this immaculate appearance by Tom Ford, Christina Aguilera delivers a masterclass in style. A signature look that never goes out of fashion and continues to set trends.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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