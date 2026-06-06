Selena Gomez surprises internet users with a new hair color

American singer and actress Selena Gomez surprised her followers by revealing a brand new hair color in a post shared from London, where she is currently filming. The change did not go unnoticed.

A surprising hair transformation

On June 2nd, Selena Gomez posted a carousel of photos on Instagram showcasing her London trip. Towards the end of this series, she slipped in the much-anticipated surprise: in a selfie, sitting cross-legged on a bed, she traded her usual brunette hair for vibrant, coppery-red curls. A short video, filmed in front of a mirror, confirmed this "metamorphosis."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Probably a wig for a role

While this change might seem surprising, it's explained by the needs of a film shoot. Selena Gomez is currently in London for the sixth season of the series "Only Murders in the Building." "Crazy things are happening," she captioned the photo, referring to the series and expressing her admiration for the British capital. It's highly likely that this red hair is a wig worn for her character.

Fans won over

Whatever the reason, the result captivated Selena Gomez's community. In the comments, her followers flooded the blog with enthusiastic reactions, many praising the copper shade which, according to them, "suits her perfectly." Between hearts and admiring messages, the post quickly generated a wave of compliments.

Filming of season 6 in London

This transformation comes amidst the busy news surrounding the hit Hulu comedy series, starring Selena Gomez alongside comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short. The sixth season was confirmed after the fifth season finale aired in October 2025. A new development: part of the plot will now take place in London, where the cast and crew have relocated. Selena Gomez makes no secret of her close bond with her co-stars, whom she recently described as her "favorite guys."

With this unexpected red hair, Selena Gomez confirms her penchant for transformations and her knack for teasing. Between hinting at her upcoming role and the pleasure of surprising her fans, she's keeping the anticipation high for the new season of "Only Murders in the Building."