At 68, Sharon Stone caused a sensation in an "ultra-elegant" white suit.

American actress and film producer Sharon Stone recently made a striking appearance at the TCM Classic Film Festival, held at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. She opted for a white suit, paired with a new hairstyle that certainly turned heads. Comments on posts featuring her appearance praised her "ultra-elegant" look.

A white suit, expertly tailored down to the smallest detail

For her appearance at the TCM Classic Film Festival, Sharon Stone opted for an all-white two-piece suit. The centerpiece: a structured blazer adorned with tortoiseshell buttons, worn open over a matching tank top, paired with perfectly tailored straight-leg trousers. A simple yet architectural silhouette that emphasized precise tailoring rather than flashy details.

On her feet, the actress chose Gucci patent leather Horsebit loafers, a signature style of the Italian fashion house. For jewelry, she opted for a simple gold chain bracelet and a matching ring—a minimalist choice that underscored the clean lines of the look. Her makeup, entirely sheer, featured a luminous complexion, a touch of rosy blush, and a natural lip tint. This ensemble proves that Sharon Stone is one of Hollywood's icons of timeless elegance.

The fabulous Sharon Stone ahead of her conversation with TCM Host Eddie Muller for the screening of THE MISFITS (1961). #TCMFF (courtesy of TCM) pic.twitter.com/F3VVd0zp91 — Aurora (@CitizenScreen) May 6, 2026

A return to long hair

While her outfit certainly made an impression, it was Sharon Stone's hairstyle that sparked the most widespread reaction. Since 1998, the actress had become synonymous with her short haircuts—pixie cuts and sleek bobs. This time, she caused a sensation with golden blonde hair, featuring face-framing layers and a soft, flowing blowout.

Tina Farey, editorial director at Rush, analyzed this new look: "Sharon Stone has ditched her square lob for a style reminiscent of her '90s look. The actress paired her bouncy blowout with a gorgeous cashmere blonde, an easy-to-maintain, warm shade. This hue harmonizes perfectly with a naturally light base, while the addition of beige, caramel, and honey highlights provides depth and dimension." A meticulously crafted transformation that aligns with this season's key trend: the "c-curl," a curl of hair turned inward, mimicking the letter C.

Elegance has no age limit.

On social media, reactions poured in under the posts dedicated to her appearance. Many praised her choice of a white suit and the modernity of her look. "Ultra elegant," was one of the comments from internet users who showered Sharon Stone with praise for her outfit.

Beyond style, this appearance sends a powerful message. Like the American actress and model Brooke Shields, or the American actress Kelly Rutherford before her, Sharon Stone is one of those women who refuse to fade into obscurity after a certain age. By embracing strong fashion codes—clean tailoring, an architectural silhouette, a new hairstyle—she reminds us that elegance and risk-taking are not reserved for the "younger generations." This message resonates particularly strongly in an industry still quick to relegate so-called mature women to the sidelines.

With her white suit and new long hair, Sharon Stone thus created one of the most talked-about looks of the TCM Classic Film Festival 2026. An appearance which confirms, if further proof were needed, that the actress is free from age-related constraints.