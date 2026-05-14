"I feel beautiful": at 60, Brooke Shields wants to change the way we see aging

American actress and model Brooke Shields has never seemed so free. On the Netflix podcast "I Changed My Mind with Dan Souza ," she shared a powerful revelation: she feels more beautiful and fulfilled now than she did as a teenager. This statement is part of a broader movement: to change society's perception of women as they age.

A voice finally freed after decades of pressure

Known since her early roles in "Pretty Baby" and "The Blue Lagoon," Brooke Shields has spent her life under the scrutinizing eye of the media. Yet, it is now, at the dawn of this new decade, that she says she has found her true worth. Speaking to Dan Souza, the actress explains: "It comes from being the age I am and realizing that I was entering a very important phase, but that I wasn't being told I was as valuable as I was when my ovaries were still functioning."

She added: "For me, it's insane. I feel more beautiful today than I did in my teens, and I have so much more to offer." A powerful statement that breaks with the prevailing narrative that youth is the only period when a woman has value.

A positive and committed vision of aging

For Brooke Shields, aging is neither inevitable nor a defeat. On the podcast, she directly questions the industries that keep mature women on the margins: "Why aren't women allowed to be fully themselves? Why is this so threatening to the industries?"

A question that perfectly encapsulates the battle she is waging today. Far from anti-aging pronouncements, the actress advocates a peaceful approach to the passage of time. She asserts women's right to continue to exist fully after 40, without having to become "smaller" or "more discreet."

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A voice that resonates beyond the podcast

If her revelations resonated with listeners, it's also because they fit into a broader narrative. Brooke Shields conveys this message through her various projects, refusing to confine so-called mature women to the status of icons of the past. Her words echo a fundamental movement: the reclaiming of the image and value of women over 40, in a society still too often obsessed with youth.

By stating that she feels "more beautiful than she did as a teenager," Brooke Shields offers a rare perspective in the media landscape: that of a woman who chooses to age with confidence, rather than fight against time.

In short, Brooke Shields embodies a new perspective on aging: neither nostalgic nor resigned, but profoundly confident. By declaring "I feel beautiful today," she paves the way for millions of women who refuse to disappear after 40. This is a welcome stance in a world where youth remains, wrongly, the only valued criterion.