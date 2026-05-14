"An angel": Bella Hadid turns heads in a satin dress

American model Bella Hadid shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that immediately set the internet ablaze. She appears in a short satin and lace dress, her curly blonde hair framing her face. The appearance was praised by thousands of fans who were quick to comment: "an angel," "I love blonde hair."

A bohemian look

The dress worn by Bella Hadid is no ordinary choice: it's a custom-made gown. The design features a deep V-neck adorned with a delicate bow, oversized flared sleeves, and multiple layers of white lace. The satin fabric, in an ecru shade, gives it a decidedly vintage, almost 70s feel. A look that perfectly embodies the "boho renaissance" trend.

Blonde curls that cause a sensation

Beyond the dress, it was Bella Hadid's hair that truly captured attention. The model, usually a brunette, opted for a honey blonde styled in neat curls with a center part. Her soft makeup accentuated her gray eyes with a touch of black eyeliner and a nude lip. This hair transformation certainly didn't go unnoticed: comments poured in under the carousel, many praising this "new aesthetic direction."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

An appearance after the notable absence from the Met Gala

This post comes just days after the 2026 Met Gala, which Bella Hadid did not attend. The model is among the celebrities who chose not to participate in this year's event, alongside American actress and producer Zendaya and American actress Meryl Streep. With this sun-drenched carousel, filmed in a sunny setting somewhere between a cottage and a flowery outdoor space, Bella Hadid makes a gentle return to social media and confirms her status as an icon of contemporary bohemian fashion.

Between her satin dress, luminous blonde curls, and summery vibe, Bella Hadid proves once again that she knows how to set a trend. Her fans certainly agree: their unanimous comments – "an angel," "I love the blonde hair" – confirm the impact of a look that perfectly encapsulates the bohemian aesthetic of the moment.