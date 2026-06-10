Bella Hadid revisits the slip dress with a new hair color

American model Bella Hadid continues to redefine the slip dress. She posted a series of photos on Instagram in a satin mini-dress—which she paired with a new hair color. The appearance caused a sensation among her millions of followers.

A short, flowing satin nightgown

In the photos, Bella Hadid poses with her now-signature confidence. She's wearing a sleeveless, silky satin mini-dress that falls well above the knee. A true "slip dress"—a piece inherited from the 1990s that's making a strong comeback this season on the runways and in the off-duty wardrobes of international supermodels. The cut is perfectly tailored, typical of her style. The fluid drape of the satin, perfectly fitted to her figure, accentuates the almost ethereal quality of the garment.

It's undoubtedly the lace that makes the dress unforgettable. Delicately embroidered around the neckline, it lends the garment a romantic touch. As for accessories, Bella Hadid opted for a minimalist approach: no statement jewelry, no heavy makeup, just a radiant complexion and a natural look. A choice that perfectly embodies the "no makeup" aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

A new hair color that completes the look

It was precisely in the beauty department that Bella Hadid reserved her biggest surprise. In the photos, she showcases a new hair color—a shade that departs from her usual hue and perfectly complements her slender figure. Bella Hadid, who has already undergone numerous hair transformations in recent months (from chocolate brown to honey blonde, then platinum, then natural caramel), thus confirms her reputation as the hair chameleon of the industry.

With this mini slip dress in a new shade, Bella Hadid makes a striking yet understated appearance. And she confirms that she is one of the most followed – and most copied – figures in the fashion world.