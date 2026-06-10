Anne Hathaway's trick for a "lifted face": a technique to be taken with a grain of salt.

The actress who plays Andrea in "The Devil Wears Prada" recently denied rumors of plastic surgery. Yet, twenty years after the release of the first film, she has hardly changed and seems to have a genetic advantage over time. While the film industry champions eternal youth, Anne Hathaway responds to this demand for rejuvenation with a hairstyle that gives the illusion of being ten years younger. It quickly became the latest hair craze among internet users.

A hairstyle to elongate the face without resorting to surgery

Anne Hathaway, who made her debut in "The Princess Diaries" and played Andrea, the model employee in "The Devil Wears Prada," has been the target of numerous rumors. Shortly after the promotion of the second installment of this blockbuster film, which reveals the inner workings of the ruthless fashion industry, internet users thought they had a scoop: that she had gone under the knife . They accused Anne Hathaway of altering her face and using this modern magic to keep up with the trends. The actress, who tried to remain uninformed, decided to put an end to the speculation and other dubious assumptions about her appearance, which was apparently "too flawless" to be solely the result of good genes or carefully applied makeup.

If the Oscar-winning actress appears "so well preserved," as internet users like to say, it's not the result of heavy makeup or an "anti-aging" serum. It's simply the effect of a hairstyle that resembles a brilliant optical illusion. "Also, by the way, people assume these are huge medical decisions. (...) I wanted to show that no, I haven't made a major medical decision. It's just two braids," she clarifies, irritated, in an interview with ELLE magazine.

And you don't need a horde of seasoned hairdressers to recreate this backstage technique at home. The method is simple. Just make two small braids at temple level with those sometimes unruly little hairs and tie them at the back of your head under other strands for an "instant facelift." A way to reshape your face without cutting your hair.

This hair technique is proving popular on social media.

This hairstyle, which creates the impression of a firmer face, lifted cheekbones, and almond-shaped eyes, has become a true fashion phenomenon on social media. Far from remaining the exclusive domain of the talented Anne Hathaway, it has transformed into a collective hair movement. It's a successful variation on the sleek bun of American model Bella Hadid and the tight ponytail of American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande , hairstyles also known for their "plumping" effect.

Beauty enthusiasts, always ready to be guinea pigs online, film the results on camera. Judging by their astonished expressions, this transformative hairstyle exceeds all their expectations. These braids, used as "tensioners," mimic the precision of syringes, with virtually no side effects. While this hair technique may seem harmless compared to cosmetic procedures requiring local anesthesia and a short recovery period, it can also prove disastrous for scalp health.

This is especially true when this "refreshing hairstyle" becomes a habit. "When the same strands are used repeatedly to create volume, particularly at the temples or around the face, it puts a lot of pressure on very fragile areas," warns Tina Mui, trichologist and founder of AWARE Hair, speaking to Bustle .

However, a hairstyle that also poses a problem

This hairstyle, touted as the "discovery of the year," erases signs of fatigue, even after an all-nighter binge-watching series, plumps up features like a high-end, three-figure treatment, and offers a noticeable boost of energy. You instantly look "younger than your age" and have that "lifted look" worthy of the glossy pages of magazines. Yet, even though this hair technique is promising, it silently damages the hair.

The scalp specialist encourages people to listen to their bodies and pay attention to how they feel after spending hours with their faces under pressure, held in place by ultra-tight braids. "If, when you undo a ponytail, a bun, a braid, or a clip-in extension, you feel a slight sense of relief, it's a clear sign that there was tension," she continues. This puts stress on the hair, which isn't indestructible. The risk? Breakage, itching, or even significant hair loss.

Beyond these collateral damages, this hairstyle also perpetuates a dusty, overly polished (or rather, two-braid) ideal of beauty. Given the way Hollywood treats women over 40, this hairstyle seems more like a dictate than a genuine beauty revolution.