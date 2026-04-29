Bella Hadid opts for a minimalist red beach outfit

Fabienne Ba.
@bellahadid / Instagram

American model Bella Hadid kicked off summer early. She posted a carousel of beach photos on Instagram that immediately set her followers ablaze – and the numbers speak for themselves.

A red, bohemian-style look

Bella Hadid shared a series of photos from a paradisiacal beach setting, posing in a crystal-clear blue ocean under a generous sun. The post generated 548,000 likes, 4,817 shares, and 659 comments within hours—figures that confirm the immediate impact of each of the model's social media posts.

For this seaside getaway, Bella Hadid opted for a red spaghetti-strap ensemble, layered occasionally with a white jacket. Gold bracelets, statement necklaces, and hoop earrings completed the look. The most striking detail: a printed blue bandana worn in her hair, adding a bohemian touch to the outfit.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

"Mermaid Sister": Fans are charmed

Comments poured in as soon as the post was published. "Mermaid sister," wrote one woman. Simple reactions, but revealing of the effect these images—bright and relaxed—had. Very quickly, other messages followed, oscillating between admiration and affection: "magnificent," "a permanent summer vibe," "it looks like a scene from a movie." Some followers went even further, evoking a form of visual escape: "It feels like we're somewhere else," commented one user.

Beyond the simple compliment, it's the atmosphere that seems to have captivated. A soft, almost timeless aesthetic, where spontaneity takes precedence over staging. Many emphasize this impression of controlled naturalness, this way of capturing a moment without apparent effort. A discreet but consistent enthusiasm that confirms the impact of Bella Hadid's posts.

Bella Hadid, queen of summer before her time

This carousel is part of a series of summer posts by Bella Hadid this spring 2026. That same week, she was also photographed on a yacht in an ivory lace Chloé off-the-shoulder dress, posted by her stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Two distinct worlds—vibrant red and pristine white—but the same mastery of summer style.

In summary, Bella Hadid didn't just post vacation photos - she set the tone for summer 2026. Red, bohemian and sunny = the 548,000 likes are just the beginning.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
Article précédent
Retro glam: British singer Lily Allen makes a striking fashion comeback
Article suivant
Simone Ashley, in her beach outfit, causes a stir on the sand.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Simone Ashley, in her beach outfit, causes a stir on the sand.

British actress of Indian descent Simone Ashley has traded the high-society corridors of "Bridgerton" for a sunny beach....

Retro glam: British singer Lily Allen makes a striking fashion comeback

British singer, musician, and actress Lily Allen is back on stage and in the spotlight. Currently on her...

Pop star Zara Larsson adopts the micro-shorts and causes a sensation

This spring 2026, Zara Larsson has made micro-shorts her signature piece. The Swedish pop star is constantly sporting...

"Magnificent": Actress Elizabeth Hurley brings back the hippie chic style

British actress, model, and producer Elizabeth Hurley had never attended the Stagecoach music festival before. For her first...

At 58, actress Nicole Kidman caused a sensation in a backless dress with an unexpected detail

In Biarritz for the Chanel Cruise 2026-2027 show, Australian-American actress and producer Nicole Kidman proved that a look...

Addison Rae poses with a simple vintage feather boa and causes a sensation

A pink feather boa, kitten heels – Addison Rae didn't need anything more to set Instagram ablaze. The...