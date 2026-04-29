Bella Hadid opts for a minimalist red beach outfit

American model Bella Hadid kicked off summer early. She posted a carousel of beach photos on Instagram that immediately set her followers ablaze – and the numbers speak for themselves.

A red, bohemian-style look

Bella Hadid shared a series of photos from a paradisiacal beach setting, posing in a crystal-clear blue ocean under a generous sun. The post generated 548,000 likes, 4,817 shares, and 659 comments within hours—figures that confirm the immediate impact of each of the model's social media posts.

For this seaside getaway, Bella Hadid opted for a red spaghetti-strap ensemble, layered occasionally with a white jacket. Gold bracelets, statement necklaces, and hoop earrings completed the look. The most striking detail: a printed blue bandana worn in her hair, adding a bohemian touch to the outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

"Mermaid Sister": Fans are charmed

Comments poured in as soon as the post was published. "Mermaid sister," wrote one woman. Simple reactions, but revealing of the effect these images—bright and relaxed—had. Very quickly, other messages followed, oscillating between admiration and affection: "magnificent," "a permanent summer vibe," "it looks like a scene from a movie." Some followers went even further, evoking a form of visual escape: "It feels like we're somewhere else," commented one user.

Beyond the simple compliment, it's the atmosphere that seems to have captivated. A soft, almost timeless aesthetic, where spontaneity takes precedence over staging. Many emphasize this impression of controlled naturalness, this way of capturing a moment without apparent effort. A discreet but consistent enthusiasm that confirms the impact of Bella Hadid's posts.

Bella Hadid, queen of summer before her time

This carousel is part of a series of summer posts by Bella Hadid this spring 2026. That same week, she was also photographed on a yacht in an ivory lace Chloé off-the-shoulder dress, posted by her stylist Mimi Cuttrell. Two distinct worlds—vibrant red and pristine white—but the same mastery of summer style.

In summary, Bella Hadid didn't just post vacation photos - she set the tone for summer 2026. Red, bohemian and sunny = the 548,000 likes are just the beginning.