Retro glam: British singer Lily Allen makes a striking fashion comeback

Fabienne Ba.
@lilyallen / Instagram

British singer, musician, and actress Lily Allen is back on stage and in the spotlight. Currently on her "Lily Allen: Performs West End Girl" world tour, the British singer is making a strong impression with both her style and her music, sporting retro-chic stage looks that have immediately captured attention on social media.

A world tour following a smashing musical comeback

The "Lily Allen: Performs West End Girl" tour (her fifth concert tour) kicked off on March 2, 2026, in Glasgow and will travel across the UK, the US, Canada, Ireland, and Australia until November 2026. Lily Allen is performing her fifth studio album, "West End Girl," released on October 24, 2025, in its entirety and in track order. A clearly successful gamble: on April 14 in New York, she sold out Radio City Music Hall to a predominantly millennial audience who left with smiles on their faces.

A retro look that sparked reactions on social media

For several dates on her American tour, Lily Allen appeared in a two-piece ensemble with a decidedly vintage aesthetic. A light brown camisole top, adorned at the neckline with cream floral lace and a small central bow, was paired with a high-waisted yellow ribbed knit mini-skirt and matching heels. With her hair styled in a long bob pulled back in a high ponytail and minimal makeup, she allowed the garment to take center stage—a lesson in understated elegance that maximized visual impact.

In another photo, Lily Allen appears in the same top, this time layered under a white velvet kimono with feather trim and cuffs, paired with a partially visible cream lace skirt and beige strappy sandals. Pale pink thin-framed glasses completed a look somewhere between a 1950s pin-up and the heroine of a 1990s British romantic comedy.

Billboard and Variety are charmed

Billboard, the American weekly magazine dedicated to the music industry, praised Lily Allen's New York performance, noting that despite the absence of her old hits, the entire venue left won over, proof that "West End Girl" lives up to its promises live.

The American entertainment industry magazine Variety described the show as "full of female rage and theatricality, where the outfits become both narrative costumes and stylistic statements." Next stop: Madison Square Garden in New York, September 3, 2026.

In short, Lily Allen is far from being "used to be famous"—as she ironically sings in "Dallas Major." With her album "West End Girl" and stage looks that generate as much buzz as the music, she confirms a triumphant return on all fronts.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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