A basketball star, she shares a glimpse into her training and colorful looks.

Sophie Cunningham is one of the most followed faces in the WNBA. This season, the American basketball player, who plays for the Indiana Fever, has been making numerous media appearances both on and off the court. And her latest campaign for Adidas—entirely in a gradient of purples—further confirms her role as a fashion icon in women's sports.

A head-to-toe purple look by Adidas

For this collaboration with the German brand, Sophie Cunningham opted for a completely coordinated head-to-toe look. The outfit consisted of long, fitted purple leggings, a matching cropped top that revealed her waist, and a slightly lighter long-sleeved jacket in the same shades. This chromatic harmony transformed the silhouette into a true fashion statement, despite the sporty nature of the workout.

The detail that makes the shoot particularly striking is undoubtedly the coherence of the choice: purple, a color rarely worn in a monochromatic scheme, works perfectly here. On the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, several fashion houses popularized this shade, proof that basketball player Sophie Cunningham accurately captured the zeitgeist.

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Strength and style: Sophie Cunningham's signature

In terms of style, Sophie Cunningham opted for a direct approach. Long, loose hair, minimal makeup, a direct gaze: all the hallmarks of sporty fashion are present, without artifice. In some images, the basketball player even holds a pair of dumbbells, a way of reminding us that behind the stylized image lies a true professional athlete. An attitude that perfectly aligns with the image she has cultivated since her WNBA debut.

Known for her competitive spirit and outspoken humor on social media, Sophie Cunningham readily mixes game content, training videos, and fashion-forward appearances. This image strategy has allowed her to cultivate a large following that extends far beyond the basketball audience.

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When women's sport becomes a fashion arena

This collaboration with Adidas is, in reality, just one step in a broader trend. For several seasons now, female athletes have been making significant inroads into the world of fashion and commercial partnerships. Like Angel Reese, Ilona Maher, and JuJu Watkins, these athletes are no longer just competitors: they have become style icons in their own right.

A welcome evolution which, implicitly, also redefines the relationship between physical performance and personal expression. Far from the traditional opposition between "female athlete" and "being a woman", these new figures embody a third way - that of assertive strength, without compromise, but without renouncing aesthetics.

With this purple Adidas-branded shoot, Sophie Cunningham delivers a demonstration that transcends mere commercial collaboration. She confirms her growing influence in the landscape of women's sports—where performance and style now seamlessly coexist. This dynamic will undoubtedly continue to take hold in the seasons to come.