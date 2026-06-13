In a minimalist look, Katie Holmes attracts all eyes in New York

American actress, director, and producer Katie Holmes has once again proven herself to be one of the most stylish figures in American fashion. She recently caused a sensation at the Tribeca Festival's artists' dinner in New York. And her outfit—a look entirely by a major Parisian fashion house—immediately sparked a flurry of comments.

A linen tank top with a crystal collar

For this high-profile evening, Katie Holmes opted for a simple linen tank top in a soft, luminous shade somewhere between gold and beige. The neckline is adorned with a discreet trim embroidered with crystals. The detail that makes all the difference is the chosen cut. Rather than opting for the fitted version of the tank top, which has become a red carpet staple in 2026, Katie Holmes preferred a looser silhouette that gently hugs the body without constricting it. This decision gives the look an instantly relaxed, almost off-duty feel, despite the grandeur of the event.

Wide-leg pants, their black signature

To complement the tank top, the actress remained faithful to one of her favorite pieces: wide-leg black trousers with a wide, flowing cut. It's a silhouette she has worn extensively in recent seasons, from fashion launches to award ceremonies, making it one of her most recognizable stylistic signatures.

The element that elevates the silhouette is the belt. From the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2026 collection, it features a deep chocolate hue that subtly breaks the neutral palette of the rest of the outfit. A seemingly tiny detail, but one that visually structures the entire silhouette.

Cap-toe pumps and a round-structured bag

For shoes, Katie Holmes opted for one of the house's most recognizable codes: the cap-toe pump, with its cream-beige upper and contrasting white toe. This iconic piece lends the look both a couture feel and a strong graphic touch. These pumps, which have been reinterpreted for decades, are among those classics that fashion enthusiasts recognize at first glance.

In her hand, the actress carries a structured shoulder bag in a rounded shape typical of this season's designs. This piece, introduced at the latest Spring/Summer show in Paris, is already proving to be one of the most coveted of the year.

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The minimalist art of Katie Holmes

This appearance garnered so much attention because it perfectly illustrates the stylistic philosophy Katie Holmes has cultivated for several years. Alongside her longtime stylist Brie Welch, the actress has made couture minimalism a true signature. Far from the extravagances of some red carpets, she consistently favors essential pieces—tank tops, white shirts, straight-leg jeans, structured coats—which she elevates through the precise choice of fabrics and cuts.

With this look, Katie Holmes delivers yet another demonstration of the most seductive elegance she can produce. And she confirms that a simple linen tank top can be enough to create a silhouette that is both chic and timeless.