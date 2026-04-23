Emily Blunt causes a sensation in a short dress with a "daring" detail

Fabienne Ba.
Screen Emily Blunt dans le film « Le diable s'habille en Prada » (The Devil Wears Prada)

At the London premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," British-American actress Emily Blunt stood out as the most striking figure thanks to a short outfit that reinterpreted classic chic. Alongside several cast members, including American actresses Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, Blunt showcased a look that was both minimalist and sophisticated.

A short dress enhanced by a sheer detail

For this appearance, Emily Blunt wore a short, structured black dress paired with contrasting fabrics. The most talked-about detail was the addition of sheer panels (polka dots). The outfit combined an elegant and understated base with tulle and lace elements, creating a balance between classic and modern.

The dress was complemented by sheer tights and black pumps, reinforcing a clean aesthetic. This type of look is part of a current trend that plays on the contrast between simplicity and bolder details.

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A reception that generated a lot of discussion on social media

The actress's appearance quickly circulated on social media, where many users praised her style. The combination of understated elegance and sheer fabric was widely discussed, enhancing the visual impact of her outfit. Emily Blunt thus confirms her ability to alternate between classic elegance and measured fashion risks.

With this dress at the London premiere of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Emily Blunt made a striking appearance that perfectly illustrates the evolution of red carpet style. Balancing understated elegance with a touch of sheerness, she projected a modern, sophisticated, and decidedly contemporary look.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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