Brazil supporter Adriana Lima attracts attention in the stands

Proud of her heritage, Brazilian model Adriana Lima made sure to support Brazil for the 2026 World Cup. She went to the stadium to cheer on the Seleção, and her fan look did not go unnoticed in the stands.

A stylishly updated fan look

For the occasion, Adriana Lima opted for a simple outfit. She wore the iconic yellow jersey of the Brazilian national team, which she cleverly paired with a denim jacket and jeans, creating a trendy "total denim" look. A clever way to transform a classic fan outfit into a truly fashionable look, proving that it's possible to support your team in style.

Hair slicked back, a signature detail

For her hairstyle, Adriana Lima opted for sleek, straight hair. This detail, which has become a major trend in recent seasons, adds a sophisticated and modern touch to the overall look, contrasting with the casual feel of the jersey and denim. Combined with natural makeup, it gives her a refined elegance, true to her model image.

A passionate supporter

Beyond her style, it was Adriana Lima's enthusiasm that truly captivated everyone. Visibly moved by the moment, she shared her excitement, calling it a "unique opportunity." Originally from Brazil, she has never hidden her attachment to her country, which she proudly represents internationally. Her presence in the stands, supporting the Seleção during this competition held in the United States, perfectly illustrates this national pride.

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A model with international renown

Discovered over twenty years ago, Adriana Lima has established herself as one of the most famous models of her generation. A regular on the catwalk and in international campaigns, she is a natural ambassador of Brazilian elegance, even in the stands of a stadium.

With this fan-worthy look, Adriana Lima proves that elegance and a passion for football can go hand in hand. Between her national jersey, denim, and sleek hairstyle, she managed to attract attention while showing her support for Brazil. An appearance that, unsurprisingly, did not go unnoticed.