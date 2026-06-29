Hailey Bieber shares a striking new summer-style selfie

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber shared a new selfie on her social media, in a relaxed summer look that mixes sporty pieces and a minimalist cut.

A new selfie shared on Instagram

Hailey Bieber shared her latest stylish appearance on her Instagram account. She posted a selfie on her Story, captured in front of a mirror in a deliberately casual setting. This approach is characteristic of the content she shares with her community: less polished than her official campaigns, but always designed to showcase specific pieces. This approach contributes to the special connection her fans have with her digital communication.

A grey and black bralette with a square neckline

The centerpiece of this new look is a two-tone sports bra in gray and black. The piece features a graphic square neckline, one of the most fashionable cuts in recent seasons within the "athleisure" wardrobe, a fusion of sportswear and contemporary fashion. Hailey Bieber has, for several years now, particularly embodied this "hybrid aesthetic." By featuring this piece in her selfie, she extends a stylistic signature that she has helped popularize far beyond her own fanbase.

Black micro-shorts to complete the silhouette

To complement this sports bra, Hailey Bieber opted for black micro-shorts. This choice of garment, which has become a true classic of the summer urban wardrobe, extends the monochrome palette of the outfit, creating a sense of visual unity. Micro-shorts are now widely adopted by celebrities of her generation, who have made them a key piece in casual and sporty outfits. It's a minimalist approach that focuses on simple cuts rather than an abundance of details.

A grey jacket to structure the whole outfit

To complete her outfit, Hailey Bieber added a gray jacket that perfectly complemented the color of her sports bra. This last element adds a more structured dimension to the ensemble, balancing the sporty feel of the outfit with a more elegant cover-up. The combination of athleisure pieces and a more formal garment illustrates a strong current trend: mixing styles, which transforms a sporty outfit into a perfectly presentable look for more sophisticated settings.

A sleek bun and minimal makeup

For her hairstyle, Hailey Bieber opted for a sleek, polished bun that completely framed her face. The "slick bun" has become one of the most shared hairstyles on social media, thanks to its apparent simplicity and universally flattering effect. As for her makeup, she stayed true to her usual minimalist approach, aiming for an almost imperceptible finish.

Hailey Bieber via Instagram Stories. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/ijOkhtD8k5 — Portal Hailey Bieber (@portalhaileybr) June 23, 2026

A perfectly mastered stylistic signature

Beyond this individual post, Hailey Bieber's selfie illustrates a stylistic signature she has perfectly mastered over several years. She cultivates a minimalist, monochrome aesthetic based on simple cuts and fabrics. This visual consistency aligns with the broader "quiet luxury" movement and transforms each shared image into a coherent mini-editorial. This strategic approach helps make each selfie a genuine moment of communication.

Wearing a gray and black square-neck bralette, matching micro-shorts, and a structured gray jacket, Hailey Bieber shares another selfie perfectly in line with her signature style. She proves once again her mastery of the "off-duty" aesthetic, where every detail counts and where understated simplicity stands out as the hallmark of a true contemporary fashion icon.

