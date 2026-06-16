Shakira reveals why the World Cup changed her life far beyond music

For Shakira, the World Cup is much more than just a stage. In an interview withPeople magazine, the Colombian singer-songwriter revealed how much this event has shaped her life—and not just musically. She spoke of a connection with football that she feels "unbreakable."

A story that begins with music

Shakira's involvement with the FIFA World Cup dates back to 2006, when she performed "Hips Don't Lie" alongside Haitian singer and rapper Wyclef Jean. It was in 2010, with "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)," that she truly made her mark on the competition's history. She returned in 2014 with "La La La (Brazil 2014)," cementing her status as an iconic artist of the tournament. With each edition, Shakira lends her name to a song that has become a classic.

A meeting that changed everything

The impact of the FIFA World Cup on her life extends far beyond music. It was during the 2010 edition that Shakira met the father of her children, former footballer Gerard Piqué, who was competing at the time. From this relationship came her two sons, Milan, 13, and Sasha, 11. The singer affectionately calls them her "Waka kids." "I think they were born because of that song," she confides, adding that they represent "the most beautiful thing that has ever happened to her."

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A bond she describes as "destiny"

When asked what draws her back to the FIFA World Cup again and again, Shakira replied with a single word: "Destiny." For her, each edition has something "magical" about it. She even remembers 2014 when, pregnant with Sasha, she was "unmasked" by her fans, who were able to guess her pregnancy on screen. All these memories further solidify her attachment to the event.

A central role at the 2026 World Cup

Shakira is once again in a prominent position this year. She has already performed alongside Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy at the opening match, singing "Dai Dai," the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup™. She is also set to make history by participating in the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup, during the final in July, alongside Madonna and the South Korean boy band BTS.

Between global hits, a pivotal encounter, and the birth of her children, Shakira maintains an extraordinary connection with the FIFA World Cup. More than just a stage, the event truly changed the course of her life. It's a love affair with football that the singer clearly won't soon forget.