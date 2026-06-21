Bruna Marquezine opted for a beach look for her latest photoshoot.

Fabienne Ba.
@brunamarquesine / Instagram

Bruna Marquezine is once again making headlines with her style. The Brazilian actress was photographed on a Rio de Janeiro beach alongside her partner, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, in a beachy look that immediately set social media ablaze.

A beach day in São Conrado

It was on the famous São Conrado beach in Rio de Janeiro that Bruna Marquezine enjoyed a day at the seaside with her partner, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes. The photos, shared online by the photo agency BackGrid USA, show the couple visibly relaxed, enjoying a moment of intimacy in a picture-perfect setting.

A teal blue two-piece beach swimsuit with a plunging neckline

For this sunny outing, Bruna Marquezine opted for a two-piece beach swimsuit in a particularly luminous teal shade. The top, featuring a plunging neckline, was paired with matching bottoms, creating a monochromatic look. This choice of hue, somewhere between blue and seafoam green, highlights the Brazilian light and contrasts with the usual black and white of beachwear. A fresh and sunny color, perfectly suited to the summery atmosphere.

A minimalist beauty look

On the beauty front, Bruna Marquezine opted for a natural look. The actress wore minimal makeup, perfectly suited to a day spent in the sun and water. Her short hair, now styled in soft waves, was left natural, for a deliberately relaxed feel. This understated approach, a far cry from the polished looks she sometimes sports for official appearances, illustrates another facet of her personality: that of a young woman comfortable in her own skin, who doesn't need artifice to shine.

A gold pendant necklace to complete the look

To complete her outfit, Bruna Marquezine opted for a single, well-chosen accessory: a delicate necklace with a gold pendant. This understated detail adds a touch of refinement to the overall look without disrupting its simplicity. In a beach setting, where jewelry is often overlooked, this small gold accent stands out as a stylistic signature. This minimalist approach proves that you don't need to pile on the accessories to look your best.

A friendly outing with Shawn Mendes

Beyond their style, it was the atmosphere of the moment that particularly captured attention. In the photos shared online, Bruna Marquezine and Shawn Mendes appear visibly close, holding hands and exchanging smiles throughout their stroll. This open affection confirms a love story that seems to be blossoming away from the usual media frenzy. The backdrop of Rio de Janeiro, with its golden light and relaxed atmosphere, also provided the perfect setting for this romantic outing.

Enthusiastic reactions on social media

The images quickly sparked a wave of comments on social media. Under the posts sharing the photos, the actress's fans flooded the comments section with admiring messages. "Bruna has a wonderful body," wrote one user, while another simply stated, "Bruna is so beautiful." These enthusiastic reactions demonstrate the strong attachment her community has for the actress, who is followed as much for her film career as for her style on social media. A popularity that remains undiminished, season after season.

With her teal ensemble, understated necklace, and minimalist makeup, Bruna Marquezine achieves a beachy look that is both refined and radiant. Alongside her partner Shawn Mendes, the Brazilian actress once again confirms her ability to transform even the smallest everyday moments into striking images.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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