Cameron Diaz transforms a simple white lightweight sweater into an ultra-chic look

Fabienne Ba.
@danixmichelle / Instagram

During an Apple TV press day in Santa Monica on February 3, 2026, Cameron Diaz proved once again that the most effective looks are often the simplest.

A lightweight, delicately openwork sweater, the centerpiece of the look

For the Apple TV press day at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Cameron Diaz arrived in a head-to-toe Toteme look: a white, long-sleeved, crew-neck top tucked into a slim-fitting ivory midi skirt. Styled by Dani Michelle, she wore a lightweight, white, delicately openwork sweater with a relaxed fit and rolled-up sleeves. This subtle transparency echoed the lightness and softness of the skirt's petals, creating a visual harmony between the two pieces.

The feather skirt: the unexpected detail

At knee level, a row of three-dimensional petals sewn into fringe adorned the hem of the skirt. The Toteme skirt from the "Resort 2026" collection, decorated with these delicate, feather-like details, introduced a lightness and whimsy rarely seen in Cameron Diaz's wardrobe. It was precisely this contrast—the "rigor" of the delicately openwork white sweater against the romanticism of the skirt—that made the look so striking.

Minimalist accessories so as not to crush anything

Cameron Diaz completed the look with ivory peep-toe pumps and a slim, understated gold watch, avoiding any competing jewelry to maintain the overall simplicity. Her hair was pulled back in a low ponytail with a side part, leaving her face perfectly clear. Her makeup, minimalist and luminous, focused on a fresh complexion, subtly defined lashes, a touch of natural blush, and a slightly glossy nude lip. The overall effect was one of effortless, modern, and sophisticated elegance.

Ultimately, this look illustrates a simple yet effective style rule: pairing a statement piece (a petal skirt) with a casual basic (a lightweight white sweater). Cameron Diaz needed nothing more to create one of the most talked-about looks of her fashion season.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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