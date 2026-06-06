"Athletic arms": Jennifer Garner shines in an orange cut-out dress

Fabienne Ba.
@jennifer.garner / Instagram

American actress Jennifer Garner is one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses. For a new summer photoshoot, she agreed to pose in several outfits – and one of them, by Tom Ford, particularly set her fans ablaze.

A vibrant orange by Tom Ford

In the photo now circulating on social media, Jennifer Garner appears in an oversized, fiery orange top, cut out in several places. This structured piece, with its loose fit, is worn next to the skin, showcasing the couture craftsmanship so dear to Tom Ford: precise cuts, a play on volume, and a fluid fabric. To complete the look, the designer opted for perfectly tailored black trousers and black pumps, creating a striking contrast that allows the vibrant orange of Jennifer Garner's top to take center stage. This minimalist presentation reinforces the idea of a summery, radiant, and confident silhouette.

Cartier jewelry and refined beauty

For accessories, Jennifer Garner opted for Cartier: a pair of refined earrings and a matching bracelet, just enough to add a touch of sparkle to the look. A touch of understated luxury, in the purest tradition of "Hollywood styling."

On the beauty front, the same approach. Loose hair, soft waves, gentle and luminous makeup, satiny nude lips: Jennifer Garner cultivates the natural look that has characterized her image since the beginning of her career. A relaxed style that serves as the perfect backdrop for the signature piece of the shoot.

A rare appearance, applauded by his fans

Seeing Jennifer Garner pose for a photoshoot is, all things considered, a rather rare event. Quite discreet in the media, she has preferred for years to let her films and personal projects speak for themselves. On Instagram, the comments immediately poured in. "Gorgeous," "You're incredible, you're amazing," "Those athletic arms are beautiful!" : her captivated fans raved about the series of photos.

With this summery photoshoot, Jennifer Garner reminds us why she's one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses. Between the boldness of a vibrant Tom Ford orange, the quiet strength and delicacy of a minimalist style, she delivers an appearance that is both radiant and perfectly poised.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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