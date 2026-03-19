At 60, Elizabeth Hurley captivates the eye in a shimmering dress.

Anaëlle G.
@elizabethhurley1 / Instagram

British actress, model and producer Elizabeth Hurley captivated everyone at the Portrait Gala 2026 at the National Portrait Gallery in London, in a shimmering asymmetrical dress that enhanced her figure.

A spectacular and structured dress

On March 17, 2026, Elizabeth Hurley made a stunning appearance on the red carpet in a figure-hugging creation adorned with sequins and crystals, combining a long sleeve on one side with an ultra-high thigh slit on the other. A spiral motif inlaid at the hip added dramatic volume, while the cutout elegantly revealed her leg with every movement. This outfit accentuated her figure with perfect mastery of haute couture.

Accessories that complement the shine

Elizabeth also opted for silver platform heels, sparkling chandelier earrings, and intense smoky makeup enhanced with a touch of pink on her lips. Her sleek, glossy hair, swept over one shoulder, framed this shimmering look with timeless elegance. This minimalist choice allowed the dress to take center stage, transforming every shot into an iconic image.

A gala among the stars

The event (Portrait Gala 2026), which brings together fashion, art, and celebrities to fund the gallery, also welcomed British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a plunging little black dress, British actress Kristin Scott Thomas in a long, understated black gown, as well as British comedian James Corden and British television personality Tamara Beckwith. Elizabeth Hurley, photographed hand in hand with Beckwith, embodied the absolute elegance of the London evening.

In short, known for her Versace dress with safety pins (1994) and her rediscoveries of archival pieces (like a 1999 Versace dress reimagined in 2026), Elizabeth Hurley cultivates a timeless style. At 60, she confirms her status as a fashion icon, rejecting age-based conventions for looks that are always striking.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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