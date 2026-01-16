"Too fat, too young": At 50, Drew Barrymore speaks out about body criticism

Drew Barrymore, who rose to international fame at the age of 7 in the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, grew up in the spotlight—but also under constant scrutiny. As a guest on her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show , the actress emotionally shared how early the judgments about her appearance began.

Four decades of struggle to love each other

At just 10 years old, she was already being called "too fat," "not blonde enough," or "too young." These remarks, coming from adults in the film industry, deeply affected her. Looking at a photo of herself as a child, Drew Barrymore confided that she remembered a feeling of confusion and sadness: "I no longer knew what I was supposed to be to other people."

Today, drawing on her personal and professional journey, Drew Barrymore says it took her four decades to free herself from these pressures. The American actress, producer, author, director, television host, and businesswoman speaks of an "internal battle," fought daily, to finally believe she deserves happiness. She reminds us that this path is not linear: doubts can resurface at any age, but the essential thing, according to her, is to learn to "save yourself." Drew Barrymore emphasizes a powerful message of emotional autonomy: each person can set their own boundaries in the face of criticism and refuse to let others "eat away at their joy."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Harris (@kenharris91906)

A message of hope for the youngest

Speaking directly to young people who face similar pressures, the actress aims to be a source of comfort. "You are not alone," she insists. Drew Barrymore encourages them to stop trying to please everyone and instead find a form of freedom by learning to love themselves as they are. She concludes with a note of hope: "Rebuilding is always possible." Even when broken, one can heal and, once healed, help others to do the same. For Drew Barrymore, this circle of kindness is an essential form of emotional health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

By revisiting her painful past, Drew Barrymore offers a testimony that is both intimate and universal: the beauty standards imposed from a young age can leave lasting wounds, but resilience and self-compassion allow them to heal. Her message speaks to all generations: "true beauty" lies in self-acceptance, free from the gaze of others.