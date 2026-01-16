Search here...

"Too fat, too young": At 50, Drew Barrymore speaks out about body criticism

Léa Michel
@drewbarrymore/Instagram

Drew Barrymore, who rose to international fame at the age of 7 in the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, grew up in the spotlight—but also under constant scrutiny. As a guest on her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show , the actress emotionally shared how early the judgments about her appearance began.

Four decades of struggle to love each other

At just 10 years old, she was already being called "too fat," "not blonde enough," or "too young." These remarks, coming from adults in the film industry, deeply affected her. Looking at a photo of herself as a child, Drew Barrymore confided that she remembered a feeling of confusion and sadness: "I no longer knew what I was supposed to be to other people."

Today, drawing on her personal and professional journey, Drew Barrymore says it took her four decades to free herself from these pressures. The American actress, producer, author, director, television host, and businesswoman speaks of an "internal battle," fought daily, to finally believe she deserves happiness. She reminds us that this path is not linear: doubts can resurface at any age, but the essential thing, according to her, is to learn to "save yourself." Drew Barrymore emphasizes a powerful message of emotional autonomy: each person can set their own boundaries in the face of criticism and refuse to let others "eat away at their joy."

A message of hope for the youngest

Speaking directly to young people who face similar pressures, the actress aims to be a source of comfort. "You are not alone," she insists. Drew Barrymore encourages them to stop trying to please everyone and instead find a form of freedom by learning to love themselves as they are. She concludes with a note of hope: "Rebuilding is always possible." Even when broken, one can heal and, once healed, help others to do the same. For Drew Barrymore, this circle of kindness is an essential form of emotional health.

By revisiting her painful past, Drew Barrymore offers a testimony that is both intimate and universal: the beauty standards imposed from a young age can leave lasting wounds, but resilience and self-compassion allow them to heal. Her message speaks to all generations: "true beauty" lies in self-acceptance, free from the gaze of others.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
This Miss captivates with her lace outfit on the red carpet

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

This Miss captivates with her lace outfit on the red carpet

In just a few weeks, Hinaupoko Devèze has established herself as a key figure in the social scene....

"She looks 20": This singer celebrates her 30th birthday in style

Jennie Kim, global K-pop icon and member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has just reached a milestone:...

"Women are getting fat": his remark about an actress's body sparks outrage online

A viral comment about American actress Elle Fanning's body at the 2026 Golden Globes has reignited the debate...

"A modern beauty": Madison Beer captivates the stage in a long dress

With every public appearance, Madison Beer seems to transform the stage into a veritable catwalk. Invited to Jimmy...

Lily Allen shines by the sea: her looks are a sensation

After a 2025 marked by health issues and a highly publicized separation, Lily Allen seems to have rediscovered...

What this actress does every day in 20 minutes to stay in shape after 45

There's no need to strive for perfection or chase after an idealized version of yourself. Sometimes, all it...

© 2025 The Body Optimist