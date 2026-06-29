Drew Barrymore celebrates her friendship with Cameron Diaz in a touching message

American actress Drew Barrymore paid a heartfelt tribute to her best friend. She shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her and fellow American actress Cameron Diaz, accompanied by a touching message about their long-standing friendship. This tender declaration resonated with her followers and inspired everyone to celebrate their loved ones.

A friendship born in adolescence

In her post, Drew Barrymore reflects on the origins of this precious bond. "Cameron and I have been best friends since we were teenagers," she writes, captioning a series of candid selfies. A friendship that has lasted for decades, and one that the two actresses have managed to preserve over time, despite their respective careers and life's ups and downs. The shared photos, spontaneous and unpretentious, bear witness to this enduring connection.

Support in good times and bad

Beyond the longevity of this friendship, it's its depth that the actress emphasizes. "She's been there for me through thick and thin," Drew Barrymore confides. This is her way of acknowledging the essential role Cameron Diaz plays in her life, far beyond a simple professional relationship. "She's my reason for being," Drew Barrymore adds, summarizing in a few words the full importance of her presence by her side.

A message that invites us to celebrate our loved ones

Drew Barrymore didn't just celebrate her own friendship; she also wanted to inspire her followers. "Who's been there for you? Let's show people the love they deserve!" she wrote, before concluding with a tender "Hey Cameron, I love you." This invitation to express gratitude to those who matter resonated deeply with her community. It was a beautiful reminder of the importance of nurturing and honoring friendships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore)

Two actresses who are loyal friends

The close bond between Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz is no secret. The two women, who notably co-starred in the "Charlie's Angels" saga, have often spoken about their friendship over the years. It's a sincere and lasting friendship, a far cry from the sometimes superficial image associated with the film industry. Through this message, Drew Barrymore confirms, once again, the value she places on this connection.

With this moving message, Drew Barrymore offers a beautiful tribute to friendship—her own, but also the friendships that bind us to our loved ones. With tenderness and sincerity, she reminds us how much these precious bonds deserve to be celebrated. A heartfelt message that, unsurprisingly, touched her many fans.