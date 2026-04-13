"Is that a new tattoo?": Emma Roberts appears in a lace outfit that sparks reactions

Fabienne Ba.
@emmaroberts / Instagram

American actress and producer Emma Roberts stood out with a striking lace outfit at the Revolve Festival 2026, held alongside Coachella (festival from April 10 to 19, 2026). Photos shared from the event also highlighted a visible tattoo on her upper thigh, sparking numerous reactions on social media.

A lace outfit that stood out at the Revolve Festival

Attending the Revolve Festival on April 11, 2026, in Indio, Emma Roberts opted for an outfit incorporating lace, a material often associated with an elegant and delicate aesthetic. Her look included silk shorts with contrasting trim, creating a subtle interplay of textures. This was paired with a dark jacket, oversized sunglasses, and ankle boots, resulting in a silhouette that struck a balance between sophistication and casualness. The event, held near the Coachella festival, is an important annual gathering for public figures and fashion professionals.

A visible tattoo that sparks reactions

Images from the event also drew attention for one particular detail: a tattoo visible on Emma Roberts' upper thigh. According to available information, the tattoo reads "hold me" in a delicate font. The visibility of this detail sparked online commentary, with some users questioning its appearance or the fact that it is rarely seen at public events. Emma Roberts has several well-known tattoos, some of which are discreet and only appear depending on her outfits.

An unmissable fashion event around Coachella

The Revolve Festival brings together personalities from the worlds of film, music, and content creation each year. Held during Coachella weekend, the event showcases diverse stylistic inspirations that are widely shared on social media. Over the years, Emma Roberts has presented several looks reflecting the evolving trends observed at spring festivals. The media exposure of these events helps to disseminate certain fashion inspirations to a broad international audience.

With this lace outfit unveiled at Revolve Festival 2026, Emma Roberts confirms her penchant for elegant silhouettes suited to the festival setting. This appearance follows the stylistic trends observed at Coachella, where clothing choices contribute to shaping the season's trends.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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