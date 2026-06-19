Eight months pregnant, this former cheerleader is reviving a cult choreography

Being eight months pregnant doesn't stop her from putting on a show. Kelcey Wetterberg, former cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys, delighted her followers by reprising one of her former team's most iconic choreographies - and all this while in her third trimester of pregnancy.

A cult choreography while pregnant

In a video shared on Instagram, the expectant mother begins by saying, with self-deprecating humor: "I would do anything to get this baby out." When her husband replies , "Anything?" , she then launches into the famous "Thunderstruck" choreography by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Arms raised, head tosses, a step to the ground, and a toss of hair: Kelcey Wetterberg, dressed in a navy blue cropped t-shirt in the team's colors, performs the iconic moves along a football pitch. A performance praised for its vitality, just weeks before giving birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelcey Wetterberg (@kelcey_w)

A nod to "America's Sweethearts"

This video is anything but ordinary. Kelcey Wetterberg made it in honor of the third season of the Netflix series "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," which launched her career. "A little something no one asked for," she joked in the caption, adding that she was looking forward to watching the season dedicated to her former teammates. They were quick to react: "How do you do that, Kelcey? I'm scared," "Superwoman," were just some of the admiring comments.

A happy pregnancy

Behind the scenes, Kelcey Wetterberg is clearly enjoying a happy time. She's expecting her first child in July and announced her pregnancy last January, alongside her husband, Nate Crnkovich. At the end of their video, the couple even shares a tender moment, holding up ultrasound photos. This joy comes shortly after their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated at the end of 2024.

Kelcey Wetterberg's mastery of these choreographies stems from her five seasons at the center of the prestigious team, which she left in 2024. Considered an "All-Star," she continues to support the team. With this refreshing video, she proves that pregnancy and energy can go hand in hand.