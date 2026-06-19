Having left to play in the World Cup, this player was unable to attend the birth of his daughter.

Behind the major international competitions, personal lives are also unfolding. South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu played in the 2026 World Cup while his family was preparing to welcome a new arrival. His daughter was born during his time with the national team, and he experienced this unique moment remotely, via video call.

A moment of life under tension

Kim Seung-gyu was participating in his fourth World Cup, a major event in his career. At the same time, his partner was nearing the end of her pregnancy. Two powerful timelines overlapped: that of elite sport and that of a profoundly significant family event.

This situation highlights an often overlooked reality: the difficulty of balancing the demands of an international career with key moments in one's personal life. In sports, as in other demanding professions, schedules leave little room for the unexpected.

A birth experienced from afar

While the South Korean national team was playing on the other side of the world, the goalkeeper's daughter was born in Korea. Kim Seung-gyu was unable to be there in person and discovered his child via a screen, in a form of immediate, yet delayed, encounter.

This type of experience, increasingly common in the era of international mobility, raises questions about the place given to personal time in high-profile career paths. The emotion is very real, even remotely, but it cannot replace being present.

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Words that reflect a state of mind

The player expressed a sense of responsibility towards his family and spoke of his desire to channel this situation into positive energy on the field. His words reflect a common approach in elite sports: finding meaning in absence by focusing on performance and results.

This stance also illustrates a broader reality, where male sports figures are often valued for their total commitment to their careers, even at the expense of family life. At the same time, societal expectations of mothers often remain stricter and more consistent, as if their daily presence were a given.

Beyond the individual case

Kim Seung-gyu's story transcends the simple context of a sporting event. It highlights how intensive professional schedules influence personal trajectories, particularly in high-profile professions. It also invites us to question the implicit norms surrounding parenthood and success: why are some absentees perceived as "devoted" while others (mostly women) are judged more harshly based on their gender or social role?

Ultimately, it is not just about a match or a birth experienced from a distance, but about a mirror held up to the way our societies organize - and prioritize - the times of life.