At 60, Elizabeth Hurley looks radiant in an elegant pink dress

A style icon for over three decades, Elizabeth Hurley proves once again that elegance and glamour are ageless. The British actress captivated attention by appearing in a sumptuous Barbie pink gown at a ceremony where she was honored for her long-standing commitment to the fight against breast cancer.

A flamboyant and symbolic appearance

Elizabeth Hurley shared several photos on Instagram from the event, organized last September by The Sunday Times Style. Honored with the title of Impact Icon of the Year, the star of "Austin Powers" and "The Royals" chose a vibrant and meaningful look. She wore a long fuchsia dress with a decidedly glamorous style: a plunging front slit, a contrasting high neckline, and wide split sleeves reminiscent of the silhouettes of the great divas of the 1970s.

A "daring" gamble for someone who is usually a fan of bandage-style bodycon dresses, but a perfect success: the fluid cut and the bright pink hue paid homage to the famous Estée Lauder campaign against breast cancer, of which she has been the global ambassador for 30 years.

A perfectly styled look from head to toe

As for accessories, the actress paired her outfit with a bright pink handbag and matching lipstick for a tone-on-tone effect. Her luminous brown curls, styled in soft waves, framed a face enhanced by radiant makeup: black eyeliner, gold highlighter, and diamond earrings for a touch of sparkle. She posed, beaming, alongside her son Damian Hurley, who is also involved in awareness campaigns, reinforcing the image of a close and committed duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

An award for three decades of commitment

In her post, Elizabeth Hurley thanked The Sunday Times Style for this symbolic distinction: "I am honored to have received the Impact Icon of the Year award. Being an ambassador for the Estée Lauder breast cancer campaign for 30 years is one of the most important causes of my life." A heartfelt message that reminds us that behind her glamorous image, the British actress, model, and producer remains deeply committed to raising awareness about women's health worldwide.

With her timeless elegance and unwavering commitment, Elizabeth Hurley proves that at 60, beauty is first and foremost about confidence, kindness, and determination. In her vibrant pink dress, the actress distinguished herself not only with her style but also with an inspiring message: celebrating femininity, at any age and with all her heart.