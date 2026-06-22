This former basketball player, standing 2.31 meters tall, has transitioned into the film industry.

He dreamed of becoming a basketball star. It's ultimately on the big screen that Robert Bobroczkyi shines. Standing at 7 feet 7 inches (2.31 meters), the Romanian has embarked on a Hollywood career that surprises his former basketball fans.

An "exceptional" physique from childhood

Born on July 17, 2000, in Arad, Romania, Robert Bobroczkyi defied expectations from a very young age. According to reports, he was already about 1.88 meters tall at just 8 years old, surpassing his mother's height. By age 12, he had already surpassed his father. As an adult, he now stands at 2.31 meters, an exceptional height that makes him one of the tallest people of his generation. This rapid growth is not a medical mystery: it has been confirmed that he does not suffer from any growth abnormalities, but simply benefits from an exceptional genetic makeup.

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A family of top athletes

Robert Bobroczkyi owes his "extraordinary" physique in large part to his parents, both accomplished athletes. His father, Zsigmond Bobroczkyi, is a former Romanian international basketball player, standing 2.16 meters tall, who notably played alongside NBA giant Gheorghe Mureșan. His mother, Brunhilde, a former volleyball and handball player, is 1.85 meters tall. Raised in this athletic family, young Robert was naturally drawn to a career in basketball, where his physique seemed to promise a bright future.

A promising start on the court

The young Romanian's athletic career began in 2014 when the Italian club Stella Azzurra recruited him to their youth academy. There, he played center and contributed to his team's victory in the under-15 championship. Recognized for his mid-range shooting and passing skills, he crossed the Atlantic in 2016 to join the prestigious SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio. Becoming a media sensation, he fueled dreams of a future Romanian NBA star. He then continued his studies at Rochester Christian University in Michigan, finishing his college career in 2022.

A basketball career hampered by back problems

While his career path seemed set, physical reality eventually caught up with Robert Bobroczkyi. The former basketball prospect suffers from severe scoliosis and chronic back pain, direct consequences of his so-called exceptional physique.

These health problems gradually complicated his high-level athletic pursuits, ultimately putting an end to his professional ambitions in basketball. In 2022, in an American podcast, he himself spoke of "the prospect of having to look towards other horizons." A transition he described as "difficult" for a young man whose entire life had, until then, seemed to revolve around the basketball court.

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From the basketball court to the big screen with Alien: Romulus

In 2024, Robert Bobroczkyi's destiny took an unexpected turn. He made his film debut in "Alien: Romulus," the ninth installment of the horror saga directed by Fede Álvarez. He played "The Offspring," a half-human, half-Xenomorph hybrid who appears in the film's final act.

The actor was chosen because of his unique physique: his long, slender body and unusual gait allowed the creature to be brought to life with minimal digital effects. A large part of the performance relied on makeup and prosthetics, requiring between five and six hours of preparation each morning.

A performance praised by the entire film crew

Despite his lack of acting experience, Robert Bobroczkyi impressed the entire film crew. Director Fede Álvarez publicly praised his work: "He delivered an incredible performance for someone who had never done anything like this before. Being tall is one thing—next to Cailee [Spaeny], who is 1.52 meters tall, it's magic. But he brought a talent that blew us all away."

The film's visual effects supervisor, Daniel Macarin, told Variety, "The first time I saw the rushes with this actor, over 7 feet tall, in his costume, it was terrifying." To prepare for the role, Robert Bobroczkyi underwent several months of training in acting and stage movement.

A supporting role in Backrooms, another highly anticipated franchise

The success of the film "Alien: Romulus" opened the doors of Hollywood to the young Romanian actor. In 2026, Robert Bobroczkyi continued his burgeoning career by joining the cast of "Backrooms," the highly anticipated film adaptation of the horror franchise born on social media. Bobroczkyi portrays a terrifying creature, thus confirming his position as an actor specializing in unsettling, larger-than-life figures. It's a niche in which he follows in the footsteps of other great actors like the late Neil Fingleton ("Game of Thrones," "X-Men").

A career change that resonates with younger generations

Beyond his individual performance, Robert Bobroczkyi's trajectory resonates particularly with his generation. At a time when many young athletes see their careers interrupted by injuries, his journey shows that it is possible to bounce back and transform a physical characteristic into a professional asset.

Alongside his acting career, he is also pursuing studies in cybersecurity at Rochester Christian University, demonstrating his refusal to be confined to a single path. This multidimensional approach speaks volumes about his adaptability.

From the basketball court to the big screen, Robert Bobroczkyi has forged one of the most unexpected career transitions of our time. The former Romanian basketball prospect has established himself in just two films as a leading figure in contemporary horror cinema. This trajectory proves that the end of a sports career can also be the beginning of another adventure—sometimes far more surprising than anyone could have imagined.