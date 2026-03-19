Deemed "restrictive," Gwyneth Paltrow's outfit divides internet users

American actress and singer Gwyneth Paltrow made a very noticeable return to the 2026 Oscars with a spectacular white dress… but one also deemed “very restrictive, to the point of completely dividing internet users.

A spectacular dress deemed "impractical"

For her first Oscars appearance in 11 years, the "Marty Supreme" actress opted for a long white column dress, visually slit all the way down the sides. From the front, the outfit resembled a minimalist dress, but as soon as she turned, large panels of crystal-encrusted mesh, like an inner catsuit, were revealed, exposing her entire side.

In a "getting ready" video posted on Goop 's YouTube channel, Gwyneth confided to her daughter Apple that she had to be literally "sewn" into the dress, and that the jumpsuit worn underneath simply prevented her from going to the bathroom: she explained that she "couldn't pee for the entire duration of the ceremony" .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

An outfit that sparked online debate

On social media, reactions quickly erupted. On one side, many praised Gwyneth Paltrow's boldness and style, judging the dress "sublime", "ultra-modern" and "perfect for her big return to the red carpet".

On the other hand, many internet users criticized the outfit, deeming it "too complicated" and "unrealistic," with some describing it as an "uncomfortable look" and others expressing shock that a dress needed to be sewn onto the body and prevented the use of the toilet. Several comments also denounced a fashion "disconnected from everyday life," where spectacle takes precedence over comfort and freedom of movement.

In short, at the 2026 Actor Awards, Gwyneth Paltrow already wore a black dress that caused quite a stir. With this white silhouette slit at the sides, she confirms a "more theatrical" style, even if it means accepting "extreme" constraints… and sparking a heated debate about the boundary between haute couture and minimal comfort.