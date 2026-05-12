"It doesn't suit her at all": Halsey's sparkling dress divides internet users

On the red carpet, some appearances are universally acclaimed, while others spark debate. Halsey's look at the 2026 Gold Gala clearly falls into the latter category. The American singer-songwriter made her entrance in a couture gown laden with detail. Under the posts shared from the red carpet, opinions quickly divided: some loved it, others much less so.

A spectacular couture dress

For the 5th annual Gold Gala, hosted by Gold House at the Music Center in Los Angeles, Halsey chose a haute couture creation by Indian designer Rahul Mishra, from his Spring 2024 collection entitled "Superheroes." The dress, in a beige/blush base, was entirely embroidered with sparkling crystals and metallic green and gold motifs. The plunging bodice extended to her waist, framed by delicate beaded straps. The flowing tulle skirt cascaded into a long train adorned with nature-inspired embroidery.

To complete the look, Halsey wore Indian jewelry: a Sabyasachi emerald necklace, Anita Dongre earrings and bracelets, all coordinated with a braided hairstyle and smoky makeup. Beside her, her fiancé, actor Avan Jogia, also wore a matching Rahul Mishra creation, in a duo that celebrated Indian couture, true to the spirit of the Gold Gala dedicated to Asia-Pacific culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

A look that divides internet users

Reactions to the numerous photos shared online were varied. Some internet users loved the silhouette created by Rahul Mishra, praising the dress as "magnificent," "magical," or even "worthy of a work of art." Others were more critical of this fashion choice.

A reminder is in order: a woman's body, appearance, and clothing—like anyone else's—are not subjects to attack or maliciously comment on. Whether or not Halsey liked the dress she wore to the 2026 Gold Gala, it was first and foremost a personal style choice. True to her style, the singer continues to explore a unique aesthetic, blending Hollywood glam, spectacular couture, and alternative influences, without seeking to please everyone.

A Gold Gala 2026 themed around fashion

This prestigious event, organized annually by Gold House, celebrates Asia-Pacific culture and talent. The 2026 edition, themed "A New Gold World," brought together numerous celebrities, including Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, Chinese freestyle skier Eileen Gu, American model Chrissy Teigen, Indian-American actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling, and Canadian actor and writer Simu Liu. A dazzling array of couture looks was on display, with Halsey's being one of the most talked-about.

With this striking appearance, Halsey has once again affirmed her penchant for unconventional designs. On the red carpet, she has never sought to conform to online expectations, but rather to express her personality through fashion. One thing is certain: true to her artistic vision, Halsey continues to make each appearance a genuine fashion moment.