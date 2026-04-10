At 58, Pamela Anderson surprises with a voluminous blow-dry that sparks debate.

At the 2026 Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles, Pamela Anderson turned heads with a hair "transformation." Known for her signature romantic waves, the "The Naked Gun" actress opted this time for a voluminous, retro-inspired blowout, confirming her penchant for stylistic reinvention.

A retro blow-dry inspired by the 1970s

Pamela Anderson is constantly experimenting with her image, alternating cuts, colors, and textures with each public appearance. This new look is part of a series of recent hair transformations, reflecting her free and assertive approach to beauty. For the event, Pamela Anderson sported a structured blowout with pronounced volume and layered highlights. The hairstyle was distinguished by curtain bangs, an iconic detail of the 1970s, evoking the retro aesthetic often associated with actress Goldie Hawn.

This hairstyle contrasts with the soft curls Pamela Anderson recently sported, including a romantic, wavy bob. This voluminous blowout was paired with a structured mauve shirt dress, embellished with silver floral details. As for her makeup, Pamela Anderson remained true to her natural aesthetic with a luminous complexion and a touch of pink on her lips.

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A hair evolution proudly displayed

In recent months, Pamela Anderson has experimented extensively with her hair. She has explored different lengths, from a shag to a revamped mullet, as well as color variations, from blonde to red, including a pinkish streak. Always seeking reinvention, she also plays with textures, alternating between sleek styles and more natural, almost tousled looks. This stylistic boldness reflects a clear desire to reinvent her image while remaining true to her iconic 90s persona.

A look that divides opinion on social media

As is often the case when a celebrity adopts an unexpected style, Pamela Anderson's new hairstyle has unfortunately sparked numerous reactions online. Some internet users expressed their preference for her signature curls, writing, for example, "I prefer curly." Other comments, on the contrary, praised this evolution, believing that the look brings a touch of modernity: "I love it, it's fresh." A few users were more skeptical about the styling technique, declaring, "It doesn't look like a blowout."

Beyond these opinions, it's important to remember that a person's appearance—whether it's their hairstyle or their body—is not meant to be subject to constant judgment. Whether it's pleasing or not ultimately matters little: this hairstyle choice belongs first and foremost to Pamela Anderson herself, and reflects her freedom to reinvent herself as she pleases.

With this voluminous, seventies-inspired blowout, Pamela Anderson confirms her desire to explore new facets of her image. This hair transformation demonstrates once again the actress's enduring influence on beauty trends and her commitment to a free-spirited approach to style.