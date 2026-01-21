At 53, singer Vanessa Paradis marks the return of an unexpected trend.

French singer, actress, and model Vanessa Paradis is bringing back a trend many thought was reserved for women in their twenties: the miniskirt. Posing for Madame Figaro, Paradis sports a head-to-toe Chanel look and confirms that the "mini" will reign supreme in 2026.

For a photoshoot in mid-January 2026, Vanessa Paradis opted for a black satin mini-skirt, paired with a flowing top and thigh-high leather boots. The result: a graphic silhouette that accentuates her legs. This head-to-toe Chanel look, both simple and incredibly effective, proves that after 50, the mini-skirt is not off-limits, but a stylish playground.

The mini-skirt, star of the 2026 catwalks

2026 marks the triumphant return of the "mini": (very) short skirts at Dior, Prada, Chloé, and Loewe, worn with everything from ballet flats to knee-high boots. The mini is no longer confined to evening wear; it's making its way into daytime, styled with more understated pieces. The trend doesn't stop there: dresses and shorts are also getting shorter, especially for summer 2026, reflecting a clear commitment to liberating legs and a more relaxed style.

After 50 years, the mini as a manifesto

By choosing a mini-skirt at 53, Vanessa Paradis sends a clear message: age is not a reason to dictate the length of our clothes—some people still doubted it. Her outfit perfectly balances fashion codes (thigh-high boots, satin) and understated elegance (black, clean lines), offering an inspiring guide for women in their fifties. This look sweeps aside the "too short after 50" injunction and joins a broader movement of women—famous or not—who are asserting their right to show their bodies, regardless of age.

Vanessa Paradis, eternal trendsetter

Since her debut, French singer, actress, and model Vanessa Paradis has oscillated between bohemian romanticism and sharp Parisian chic, often ahead of her time. In 2026, by giving the miniskirt a mature and ultra-stylish face, she confirms her status as an icon who challenges the rules without ever forcing it.

In short, her message is simple: style is about attitude, not the number of candles on the cake. And the miniskirt, far from being a "relic of middle school," becomes, thanks to her influence, a symbol of confidence at any age.