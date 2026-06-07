Wearing a long skirt, this curvy influencer proves that one detail can make all the difference.

During a visit to the 2026 French Open, Franco-Serbian content creator Militza Yovanka (@militzayovanka) once again proved her talent for chic appearances. Her secret? A long blue skirt, but above all, a sense of style that makes every detail precious.

A long, flowing blue skirt that structures the silhouette

In photos posted on her social media, Militza Yovanka (@militzayovanka) chose a piece that first strikes the wearer with its simplicity: a long blue skirt in a fluid, lustrous fabric that drapes perfectly along the body without ever constricting it. A high-waisted cut creates an elegant vertical line, and a slightly flared hem adds movement with every step.

The choice of blue—deep, almost marine—is anything but insignificant. A universally flattering color, it plays a dual role here: softening the silhouette while giving it a sophisticated dimension perfectly suited to the elegant atmosphere of Roland-Garros. It's an approach faithful to the hushed spirit of the tournament, but one that departs significantly from the ultra-classic cuts expected at this type of event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Militza Yovanka Milica Jankovic (@militzayovanka)

The detail that changes everything: the art of styling

It's precisely the styling that elevates the whole outfit to the level of a fashion statement. As Militza Yovanka (@militzayovanka) illustrates in each of her posts, a single well-chosen detail can transform a simple outfit into a true style statement. A fitted top to balance the volume of the skirt, the choice of a structured bag, perfectly measured accessories, or a subtle color accent: these are the micro-decisions that make all the difference.

A fashion lesson that transcends the eternal debate of "which piece for which body type." More than the garment itself, it's the intention that matters. And Militza Yovanka (@militzayovanka) seems to have perfectly grasped this approach, constructing each of her looks like a visual equation meticulously planned down to the smallest detail.

"Plus-size model": an increasingly debated label

While Militza Yovanka is regularly described in the media as a "plus-size model" or "curve influencer," the term itself has been the subject of debate for several years. Why continue to categorize female models by their size, when men are almost never reduced to this criterion? Why this "label," when figures like hers actually represent the vast majority of women?

The French-Serbian content creator Militza Yovanka (@militzayovanka) herself doesn't seem to dwell on these labels. On her social media, she prefers to highlight a simple message, which she has displayed for years as her signature on TikTok: "What we put first is self-confidence." A phrase that perfectly sums up her philosophy—that fashion should adapt to all women, and not the other way around.

With this long, flowing blue skirt worn at Roland-Garros, Militza Yovanka illustrates a truth that many stylists have been emphasizing for years: it's never the garment that makes the silhouette, but the eye that knows how to style it. And confirms, image after image, that self-confidence remains, more than ever, the best accessory.