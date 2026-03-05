This Spanish actress shares photos of her pregnancy and moves her fans

Léa Michel
@ursulolita/Instagram

Úrsula Corberó, the unforgettable Tokyo from the series "Money Heist" (La Casa de Papel), melted hearts online with an intimate Instagram post where she showed off her baby bump alongside her partner (Chino Darín). Simply captioned "Before we're three," the images overwhelmed her fans with emotion.

Tender snapshots while waiting for the baby

In the photos, Úrsula poses nestled against her partner (Chino Darín), her baby bump prominently displayed. Far from sophisticated photoshoots, this authentic moment exudes the simple joy of a couple about to welcome a new life. The soft lighting and their obvious connection are instantly captivating.

Known for her explosive role in "Money Heist" (La Casa de Papel), the Spanish actress rarely shares glimpses of her personal life. This Instagram post marks a touching turning point: "Tokyo" gives way to a radiant mother-to-be – Úrsula Corberó – simply celebrating the approach of this new chapter. She also announced the arrival of her first child on February 17, 2026, via an Instagram story.

"Magnificent," "So moving": fans are in a frenzy

The comments are overflowing with affection: "Magnificent Úrsula, what a joy to see you so radiant," "These photos are so beautiful and moving," "Antes de ser tres… my heart melts!" Fans are praising her beauty and this rare glimpse into her precious private life.

A close couple in the spotlight

Having met on a film set, Úrsula and her partner Chino Darín form a solid duo admired for their discretion. This post reveals their shared joy, reinforcing the image of a strong love ready to grow. Fans, captivated, see them as the symbol of modern and serene parenthood.

Úrsula Corberó offers a moment of pure grace that transcends the screen. These pregnancy photos, described as "magnificent" and "moving" by her fans, celebrate the blossoming of love. This post serves as a reminder that the true star is sometimes simply a woman, a love, and the life that awaits.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Eileen Gu, the Olympic champion star of Fashion Week

