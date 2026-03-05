Eileen Gu, the Olympic champion star of Fashion Week

Known for her freestyle skiing achievements, Eileen Gu has also become one of the most visible athletes in the fashion world. The Olympic champion makes numerous appearances at major fashion events. Her presence at Paris Fashion Week, notably at the Grand Dinner at the Louvre, illustrates the growing influence of this athlete who has also become a media icon.

An Olympic champion turned media figure

Eileen Gu has established herself in recent years as one of the most prominent athletes in freestyle skiing. Born in 2003 in the United States to an American father and a Chinese mother, she began practicing snow sports at a very young age. She rose to prominence during the 2020-2021 season by winning several international competitions.

Her fame grew even further at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where she won three medals: two gold and one silver. She then confirmed her status at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, where she shone once again and saw her popularity remain at its peak. These performances make her one of the most decorated freestyle skiers of her generation in the Olympic events of her discipline.

A notable presence at Paris Fashion Week

Beyond her sporting achievements, Eileen Gu is now a regular guest at major fashion events. During Paris Fashion Week, she notably attended the Grand Dinner at the Louvre, an event organized alongside the fashion shows and bringing together numerous personalities from the world of fashion and culture.

His presence at this type of event illustrates the increasingly close link between the worlds of sport and luxury. Athletes and fashion houses are collaborating more and more frequently, with athletes often embodying values such as performance, excellence, and international influence.

Collaborations with major fashion houses

Eileen Gu's popularity extends far beyond the world of sports. Thanks to her global fame and media presence, she collaborates with several major brands. She is notably associated with companies like Red Bull, Louis Vuitton, and Tiffany & Co., becoming the face of their campaigns and participating in their events. These partnerships illustrate the strategy of many luxury brands that leverage sports personalities to reach a wider, international audience.

A particularly influential star in China

Another factor explains the extent of her influence: Eileen Gu's popularity in China. In 2019, the skier chose to represent China in international competitions while maintaining her ties with the United States. This decision significantly increased her visibility in the country, where she became a highly followed media figure, particularly on social media and in advertising campaigns.

According to the ranking published by Forbes, her earnings from partnerships and advertising contracts have far exceeded her athletic earnings. By 2025, they would have reached approximately $23 million, placing the skier among the highest-paid female athletes.

When sport meets fashion

Eileen Gu's career path illustrates a broader trend: the convergence of the worlds of sport, fashion, and entertainment. Many athletes now participate in fashion shows, advertising campaigns, and events for major brands. Their image helps to enhance the appeal of these brands to an international audience. In this context, Eileen Gu stands out as one of the most prominent figures of this new generation of athletes capable of thriving both on the sports stage and in the fashion industry.

Olympic champion and media personality, Eileen Gu has established herself as a key figure at the intersection of sport and fashion. Her presence at Paris Fashion Week confirms the extent of her influence, far beyond the ski slopes.

