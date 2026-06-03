On vacation, Kim Kardashian caused a sensation in a white beach outfit

American media personality Kim Kardashian is one of the most followed stars on the planet, and her recent Instagram post has once again served as a reminder of that. She shared a series of summer photos, one of which, in particular, caught everyone's attention.

A tall white triangle that everyone agrees on.

In one of the photos in the carousel, Kim Kardashian is seen lounging on an outdoor deck chair, her face shielded from the sun by an outstretched arm, her hair swept back. She's wearing a white triangle top. On social media, the photo immediately sparked a flood of comments: "Cutest, Kim!" , "So sweet!" , and a cascade of heart and flame emojis. Proof, if any were needed, that the founder of the Skims brand knows how to create a viral moment from a simple, sun-kissed snapshot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

A carousel that sums up his last few weeks

This photo is part of a larger carousel, designed as a retrospective of Kim Kardashian's recent weeks. It features moments with her family, children, and loved ones, as well as luxurious getaways, an all-white monochromatic outfit, a casual sporty look, and a more intimate snapshot in a sauna. The whole thing functions as a visual mosaic of her private life.

Between minimalist beachwear and family life brought to the forefront, Kim Kardashian delivers what is undoubtedly one of her most representative posts of this new era - more composed, and still just as effective.