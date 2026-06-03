"You're radiant": Lindsay Lohan shares a selfie that sparks reactions

Anaëlle G.
@lindsaylohan / Instagram

American actress Lindsay Lohan is glowing, and her followers are letting her know it. She shared a "photo dump" from May on Instagram, a compilation of candid shots now very popular with celebrities. The cover featured a sun-drenched selfie, complete with sunglasses. It was enough to trigger a wave of compliments.

A bright "photo dump"

The series blends everyday moments with beautiful settings. We first see Lindsay Lohan "au naturel," sitting in her car, her face bathed in sunlight and wearing tinted sunglasses with gold frames. Further on, a sunset with orange hues illuminates an urban silhouette, adding a poetic touch to the whole. Other self-portraits, taken in a bright interior surrounded by plants, confirm the central theme of this publication: gentleness and clarity.

Fans are charmed

Unsurprisingly, Lindsay Lohan's post quickly garnered attention. In the comments, numerous internet users praised the actress's radiance, showering her with admiring messages. "You're glowing," was a recurring comment, among other compliments on her natural beauty and healthy glow. This warm reception confirms the public's affection for Lindsay Lohan.

An actress in full renaissance

This enthusiasm comes at a particularly successful time for Lindsay Lohan. Having made her film debut at a very young age, she has enjoyed a remarkable comeback in recent years, driven in particular by several comedies for Netflix and the sequel to her cult classic "Freaky Friday." Now thriving both personally and professionally, she readily shares more intimate glimpses of her daily life on social media.

With this luminous "photo dump," Lindsay Lohan offers her followers a simple and sunny interlude, far from the red carpet. Between natural selfies and a vibrant sky, she cultivates a serene image that clearly resonates with her community. "You're glowing" : the compliment perfectly encapsulates the spirit of this post.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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