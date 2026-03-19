In a minimalist dress, Zendaya enhances her figure on the red carpet

Léa Michel
@ernestocasillas / Instagram

In a minimalist white dress, American actress and producer Zendaya enhanced her figure at the premiere of the film "The Drama" in Los Angeles, brilliantly recycling a cult piece from 2015.

A masterful return to the archives

On March 17, 2026, Zendaya walked the runway at the DGA Theater Complex in the ivory silk gown she had previously worn at her 2015 Oscars debut. This "something old" choice was part of a wedding-themed press tour—a nod to her film. The dress, with its fitted bodice and flowing chiffon sleeves that formed a veiled train, hugged her figure with a rare architectural purity.

The art of chic recycling

With her stylist Law Roach, Zendaya excels at personal upcycling: this Vivienne Westwood dress, worn 11 years ago with long locks, is back today with a sophisticated pixie bob. Only chandelier diamond earrings and a wedding band (similar to a wedding ring) completed this minimalist look. The pristine white ensemble set social media ablaze: "True queens recycle their archives!"

A coherent "bridal" concept

Her "The Drama" promo tour plays the wedding card: each appearance tells "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue," mixing fashion, film plot, and sentimental gossip.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse in perfect harmony

Zendaya's co-star in this dark romantic comedy, British actor, model, and musician Robert Pattinson shone alongside British singer-songwriter, actress, and model Suki Waterhouse and her patchwork Harris Reed ensemble. This fashionable quartet transformed the evening into a conceptual fashion show, confirming Zendaya as the queen of the smart red carpet.

In short, Zendaya elevates upcycling to an art form with this minimalist Vivienne Westwood number, proving that a silhouette elevated by fashion history is worth more than any new purchase. An iconic moment that blends personal heritage, cinematic storytelling, and wedding rumors with unparalleled elegance.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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