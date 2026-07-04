Lizzo makes a splash in a boldly styled tulle dress

American singer and rapper Lizzo caused a sensation at the 2026 BET Awards, in a long chocolate-brown tulle dress with a decidedly assertive style, which established itself as one of the most talked-about appearances of the evening.

A long dress in chocolate-brown tulle

It was at the 25th BET Awards, one of the most prestigious events in African American music, that Lizzo delivered one of her most striking appearances of the year. The centerpiece of this appearance was undoubtedly her dress. Lizzo wore a long creation in a particularly warm chocolate-brown hue, crafted from lightweight, openwork tulle. An unusual color on the red carpet, it contrasted sharply with the classic black, white, red, or gold, and perfectly complemented the singer's complexion.

This shade, a blend of brown and bronze, also aligns with the trend for natural and organic colors that has been prevalent for several seasons. It's a refined stylistic approach that demonstrates a true mastery of contemporary color references.

A shower of sequins to capture the light

Beyond the choice of fabric, it was the dress's embellishment that truly made it so stunning. The garment was entirely covered in tiny sequins, which caught the light with every movement of the singer. This dazzling display transformed the dress into a veritable stage creation. The dress's construction also played a crucial role in its visual impact. The cut elongated the silhouette with an elegant vertical line, reinforcing Lizzo's commanding presence on the red carpet. This fitted yet fluid design evoked the grand silhouettes of Hollywood stars from the 1930s and 40s.

A nude makeup look to balance the shine

On the beauty front, Lizzo opted for a deliberately nude makeup look, which enhanced her complexion without overwhelming it. Pale lips, luminous skin, barely defined eyes: a minimalist makeup look that allowed the dress and its sequined embellishments to take center stage. A stylistic approach consistent with a key principle of red carpet appearances: when the outfit is striking, the makeup should complement it without competing with it. A masterful approach that reveals a keen understanding of visual balance.

A touch of purple for the details

To complete her look, Lizzo focused on a few details in an unexpected shade. The singer sported a vibrant purple manicure, complemented by a ring adorned with a large, sparkling stone in the same hue. The choice of purple, the complementary color to yellow and a perfect match for brown, creates a subtle harmony with the chocolate-colored dress. It's a demonstration of her attention to every detail of her outfit, right down to the most understated accessories.

A curly and voluminous mane

For her hairstyle, Lizzo opted for her signature long curls, left loose and particularly voluminous. This hair, cascading naturally over her shoulders, adds a soft and organic dimension to the overall look. This hair choice extends the boldness of the general style while adding a touch of softness and naturalness.

A wave of enthusiastic reactions on social media

Unsurprisingly, Lizzo's appearance at the 2026 BET Awards immediately sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. Images of the singer quickly circulated online, fueling conversations about fashion at major awards shows. As with every public appearance by the artist, her fans overwhelmingly praised the boldness of her outfit choices and the authenticity of her presence on the red carpet.

With her long, chocolate-brown sequined tulle dress, her purple manicure and her voluminous mane, Lizzo made one of the most striking appearances at the 2026 BET Awards. Beyond the look itself, she confirmed her place among the most stylish and assertive figures in contemporary American pop.

