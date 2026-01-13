At 35, Margot Robbie dares to wear a dress with a "plastic" effect

On the eve of the highly anticipated release of Emerald Fennell's film "Wuthering Heights," Margot Robbie is once again making headlines, this time in the fashion world. The Australian actress and producer appeared in a translucent, "plastic"-effect dress, a nod to the futuristic universe of Thierry Mugler. This look, somewhere between a work of art and a haute couture fantasy, has already won over fashion fans.

A look that blends elegance and artistic boldness

The dress in question, designed by Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, is inspired by a 1950s pin-up photograph of a woman wrapped in cellophane, like a gift. Margot Robbie wears a dress here, its waist accentuated by a wide pink ribbon tied in a knot, while a voluminous, flowing skirt gives the whole ensemble an almost ethereal look.

Jacqueline Durran also cites among her references a translucent plastic dress by Thierry Mugler (spring-summer 1996), a symbol of sculptural and avant-garde femininity. The goal? To make Cathy, the character played by Margot Robbie, an "offering"—a being both vulnerable and magnetic, at the heart of the tragic passion that drives "Wuthering Heights."

Emerald Fennell's vision: Gothic romanticism and modernity

Following "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn," Emerald Fennell delivers a loose, surreal adaptation of Emily Brontë's novel. Far from faithfully recreating the 19th century, the director prioritizes costumes that convey the raw emotion of the characters.

Margot Robbie plays Cathy, while Jacob Elordi (Euphoria, Priscilla) stars opposite her as Heathcliff. The actress told British Vogue that the film would be "a big, visceral love story, the likes of which we haven't seen since 'The Notebook' or 'The English Patient'." Through this look, Margot Robbie embodies Emerald Fennell's philosophy: to provoke an emotional as well as an aesthetic reaction.

Margot Robbie continues to solidify her status as a contemporary icon. Her "plastic-effect" dress, an homage to Mugler and a manifesto of artistic expression, has already established itself as one of the symbols of the reinvention of "Wuthering Heights." Poised between dream and provocation, this look confirms that in 2026, Margot Robbie remains the ultimate muse of fashion and independent cinema.