In a pastel look, Charli D'Amelio captivates with a retro silhouette

American content creator Charli D'Amelio is now much more than a TikTok sensation. With millions of followers across her social media platforms, she recently posed for a new fashion editorial and posted the images on her Instagram account. The shoot featured a pastel look with a decidedly retro feel, styled by her stylist Carlee Barrow, which has garnered a flood of admiring comments.

A pastel green polka dot top

In the photo that's causing a stir, Charli D'Amelio is wearing a pale green, fitted bralette. The detail that makes the piece remarkable is its sweetheart neckline accentuated by a delicate embroidered ruffle. The fabric, dotted with tiny black polka dots, adds an instantly nostalgic touch to the overall look.

The choice of pastel green is not insignificant. This shade aligns with the "sherbet" tones so popular on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, in keeping with the soft and luminous palettes that dominate this season. It's an elegant color that perfectly suits the image of a young woman with a distinctive style.

High-waisted bottoms for a retro silhouette

To complement the top, Charli D'Amelio wears matching high-waisted bottoms cinched with a wide black belt. The ensemble creates a silhouette directly inspired by 1950s pin-ups—when polka dots, pastel colors, and high-waisted cuts formed one of the era's most iconic combinations. A visible waistband between the top and bottom adds a touch of modernity. It's a clever fashion statement that reinterprets vintage style without resorting to mere costume.

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Gold jewelry and retro makeup

When it came to accessories, Charli D'Amelio opted for coherence. A gold choker, a matching pendant, a gold ring, and a silver bracelet subtly completed the look. Her makeup followed the same theme: precise eyeliner, soft pink blush, and, most notably, a deep red lip—a signature of the iconic style photographs of past decades. Her hairstyle, with a center part and flowing lengths over her shoulders, perfected the retro look.

With this pastel, pin-up-inspired look, Charli D'Amelio reminds us that she has established herself as one of the most followed figures of her generation. And, unsurprisingly, confirms that nostalgia remains one of fashion's most powerful playgrounds.