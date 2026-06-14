In a pastel look, Charli D'Amelio captivates with a retro silhouette

Julia P.
@charlidamelio / Instagram

American content creator Charli D'Amelio is now much more than a TikTok sensation. With millions of followers across her social media platforms, she recently posed for a new fashion editorial and posted the images on her Instagram account. The shoot featured a pastel look with a decidedly retro feel, styled by her stylist Carlee Barrow, which has garnered a flood of admiring comments.

A pastel green polka dot top

In the photo that's causing a stir, Charli D'Amelio is wearing a pale green, fitted bralette. The detail that makes the piece remarkable is its sweetheart neckline accentuated by a delicate embroidered ruffle. The fabric, dotted with tiny black polka dots, adds an instantly nostalgic touch to the overall look.

The choice of pastel green is not insignificant. This shade aligns with the "sherbet" tones so popular on the Spring/Summer 2026 runways, in keeping with the soft and luminous palettes that dominate this season. It's an elegant color that perfectly suits the image of a young woman with a distinctive style.

High-waisted bottoms for a retro silhouette

To complement the top, Charli D'Amelio wears matching high-waisted bottoms cinched with a wide black belt. The ensemble creates a silhouette directly inspired by 1950s pin-ups—when polka dots, pastel colors, and high-waisted cuts formed one of the era's most iconic combinations. A visible waistband between the top and bottom adds a touch of modernity. It's a clever fashion statement that reinterprets vintage style without resorting to mere costume.

Gold jewelry and retro makeup

When it came to accessories, Charli D'Amelio opted for coherence. A gold choker, a matching pendant, a gold ring, and a silver bracelet subtly completed the look. Her makeup followed the same theme: precise eyeliner, soft pink blush, and, most notably, a deep red lip—a signature of the iconic style photographs of past decades. Her hairstyle, with a center part and flowing lengths over her shoulders, perfected the retro look.

With this pastel, pin-up-inspired look, Charli D'Amelio reminds us that she has established herself as one of the most followed figures of her generation. And, unsurprisingly, confirms that nostalgia remains one of fashion's most powerful playgrounds.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
Article précédent
In a white crop top, singer Tyla sports a casually elegant look.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

In a white crop top, singer Tyla sports a casually elegant look.

South African singer, songwriter, and dancer Tyla continues to establish herself as one of the most followed voices...

In a minimalist look, Katie Holmes attracts all eyes in New York

American actress, director, and producer Katie Holmes has once again proven herself to be one of the most...

A basketball star, she shares a glimpse into her training and colorful looks.

Sophie Cunningham is one of the most followed faces in the WNBA. This season, the American basketball player,...

Ines de Ramon sports white lace, alongside her partner Brad Pitt

Ines de Ramon, the director of Anita Ko Jewelry, a high-end jewelry brand, once again confirms her keen...

Ana de Armas' abs are causing a stir on social media

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas continues to make her mark on social media. In her latest Instagram post,...

By the water's edge, actress Gal Gadot makes a radiant appearance

In a new photo posted on Instagram, Israeli actress, producer, and model Gal Gadot appears by a tropical...