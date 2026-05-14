In the middle of the desert, this cheerleader shows off her sculpted figure.

Kylie Dickson recently shared a carousel of photos taken in the Utah desert on Instagram. The iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader (DCC), lounging amidst spectacular scenery, is enjoying a break in the sun between seasons. A well-deserved respite for this professional dancer, whose daily routine of intensive training has made her one of the squad's most recognizable figures.

A break in the sun after a demanding season

"Summeringgggg in spring ☀️," Kylie Dickson captioned her weekend post. Three photos show her enjoying the desert landscapes of Utah, lounging on a deck chair with the region's red mountains and clear skies as a backdrop. On her official team profile, the dancer also reveals that summer is her favorite season: "I love spending time outside in the sun."

Under the post, her teammates and followers flooded the comments section with admiration. Her colleague and friend Sophy Laufer, in particular, reacted with several enthusiastic messages: "Goddess" , "UNREAL" , "Wow" ... a cascade of positive reactions that confirms the cheerleader's growing popularity, far beyond Texas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Dickson (@kylie_dickson)

A star discovered by Netflix

Kylie Dickson's current popularity is also due to the Netflix documentary series "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders." The cheerleader is one of the standout figures in the show's two seasons, which take viewers behind the scenes of the DCC's daily life. This exposure has helped to raise awareness of the profession as a whole, including its darker aspects.

This season has also been marked by discussions around the team's uniforms and their adaptation to the comfort of the dancers during their performances - a debate which reminds us that the issues of working conditions also concern professional sport and entertainment.

Between desert landscapes and spring sunshine, Kylie Dickson is enjoying a well-deserved break after an intense season. Behind the idyllic image of a weekend in Utah, however, lies the reality of an athlete whose daily life is driven by discipline and performance. She is now a key figure in the world of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and American sports pop culture.