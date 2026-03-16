"She's almost unrecognizable": Emma Stone captivates in a silver dress

American actress and producer Emma Stone captivated all eyes on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a silver Louis Vuitton dress that sparked a wave of admiration among fans.

A minimalist and dramatic silver dress

Nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Bugonia," Emma Stone opted for minimalism in a long, silvery-white gown with subtle shimmer. The silhouette evoked a Jane Austen-esque chic thanks to its short, flared sleeves, updated with a deep V-neck and a dramatic plunging back that modernized the overall look. This Louis Vuitton creation combined clean lines with bold cuts, highlighting a timeless elegance presented in a shimmering setting.

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A metamorphosis that is causing a sensation

On social media, fans are full of praise: "She's almost unrecognizable!" , "Transformed!" , "A radiant face" : these comments highlight a particular glow, as if the silver dress had revealed a new Emma Stone, overflowing with light and confidence. This minimalist look indeed particularly accentuated her features and her dazzling smile.

This silver dress marked a style turning point for Emma Stone, who was praised by fans for her "dazzling transformation" and her radiant complexion that lit up the red carpet. It's an appearance that will be remembered as one of the most beautiful of the 2026 Oscars.