"She's almost unrecognizable": Emma Stone captivates in a silver dress

Léa Michel
@ninapark/Instagram

American actress and producer Emma Stone captivated all eyes on the 2026 Oscars red carpet in a silver Louis Vuitton dress that sparked a wave of admiration among fans.

A minimalist and dramatic silver dress

Nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Bugonia," Emma Stone opted for minimalism in a long, silvery-white gown with subtle shimmer. The silhouette evoked a Jane Austen-esque chic thanks to its short, flared sleeves, updated with a deep V-neck and a dramatic plunging back that modernized the overall look. This Louis Vuitton creation combined clean lines with bold cuts, highlighting a timeless elegance presented in a shimmering setting.

A metamorphosis that is causing a sensation

On social media, fans are full of praise: "She's almost unrecognizable!" , "Transformed!" , "A radiant face" : these comments highlight a particular glow, as if the silver dress had revealed a new Emma Stone, overflowing with light and confidence. This minimalist look indeed particularly accentuated her features and her dazzling smile.

This silver dress marked a style turning point for Emma Stone, who was praised by fans for her "dazzling transformation" and her radiant complexion that lit up the red carpet. It's an appearance that will be remembered as one of the most beautiful of the 2026 Oscars.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
At 63, Demi Moore causes a sensation with a "gothic look"

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

At 63, Demi Moore causes a sensation with a "gothic look"

American actress, producer and director Demi Moore captivated the 2026 Oscars red carpet with a gothic-inspired look by...

Pregnant on the red carpet, this actress shines in an emerald dress.

Pregnant with her second child, Wunmi Mosaku lit up the 2026 Oscars red carpet in an emerald dress...

Who is Jessie Buckley, the Irish actress who just made her mark at the 2026 Oscars?

Irish actress Jessie Buckley emerged as one of the biggest names at the 2026 Academy Awards. She won...

"Bag of bones": Model Bella Hadid reignites the debate on "skinny shaming"

Celebrities' bodies are unfortunately always the subject of commentary on social media. American model Bella Hadid recently experienced...

A daring photo of actress Nicole Kidman, 58, is causing a stir online.

Nicole Kidman continues to attract attention far beyond her film roles. The Australian-American actress, producer, singer, and director...

"There is no expiration date": Actress Ali Larter, 50, responds to criticism

In Hollywood, the question of actresses' ages remains a recurring topic of debate. American actress, model, and producer...