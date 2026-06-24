In the stands at the World Cup, Alexandra Daddario attracts all eyes

Léa Michel
@alexandradaddario / Instagram

Alexandra Daddario had a day in the life of a fan. The American actress, best known for her role in the series "The White Lotus," attended a FIFA World Cup 2026™ match, sporting an England jersey. On Instagram, she shared a carousel of photos that delighted her followers – including a fun moment with David Beckham.

A 100% England supporter look

For the occasion, Alexandra Daddario had donned the perfect supporter's outfit. She wore the white England national team jersey, a navy blue cap adorned with the Three Lions crest, and a matching scarf. All smiles, she playfully posed for the camera, forming a frame with her fingers. A fresh and cheerful appearance, radiating the enthusiasm of match day.

A friendly selfie with David Beckham

The highlight of the post: in one of the photos, Alexandra Daddario playfully framed David Beckham, seated in a box directly above her, to include him in her selfie. Far from shying away, the former football star noticed the scene and gave her a smile and a thumbs-up. A spontaneous and friendly exchange that delighted internet users.

In the middle of a World Cup match

This day coincided with the match between England and Ghana, played in Boston and ending in a 0-0 draw. Alexandra Daddario was far from the only celebrity in attendance: rapper Stormzy, singer Marcus Mumford, and television presenter Jeremy Clarkson were also there. Proof, if any were needed, that the World Cup attracts stars far beyond the pitch.

Fans won over

Unsurprisingly, the post sparked a wave of enthusiastic reactions. In the comments, users praised Alexandra Daddario's radiant smile, infectious energy, and her fan-like appearance. Many also noted, with amusement, her exchange with David Beckham.

Between her fan-like appearance and a friendly moment with David Beckham, Alexandra Daddario delivered a radiant and charming performance at the World Cup. A day filled with good cheer, which won over her fans – and proved, once again, that the atmosphere in the stands is an integral part of the spectacle.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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