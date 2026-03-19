"These pants aren't made for that": this influencer's ski outfit sparks a debate

On the snowy slopes, looks are generally designed to combine warmth and technical performance. Occasionally, however, appearances challenge these well-established norms. This is the case with the French-Swiss-Algerian media personality Nabilla Benattia, whose ski outfit, recently shared on social media, quickly sparked reactions online.

An outfit that breaks with skiing standards

During her stay in the mountains, Nabilla appeared wearing patent leather-effect pants paired with fur-lined boots, an aesthetic choice that contrasts sharply with the gear usually worn on the slopes. Ski clothing is generally designed to meet specific requirements: thermal insulation, waterproofing, breathability, and freedom of movement. Patent leather-effect pants, while trendy in an urban setting, are not specifically suited to these conditions.

This contrast between fashion and functionality immediately attracted attention. On social media, several users pointed out the "impractical" aspect of the outfit, some believing "that it does not meet the requirements of a sporting activity like skiing".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nabilla Vergara (@nabilla)

Between aesthetics and functionality: a recurring debate

The controversy surrounding this outfit is not simply a matter of taste. It highlights a broader debate: the role of fashion in technical environments. On one side, some defend "freedom of dress" and applaud "a more creative and stylized approach to skiing," particularly in a context where resorts are also becoming venues for social media posturing.

On the other hand, some voices remind us that "mountain gear isn't just fashion accessories." It addresses essential safety and comfort needs. Inappropriate clothing can quickly become uncomfortable, or even problematic in harsh weather conditions. This type of discussion isn't new. For several years now, the line between technical clothing and fashion items has been blurring.

The amplifying role of social networks

The reason this outfit sparked so much reaction is also due to its widespread use on social media. Posts from celebrities with millions of followers often generate rapid and sometimes polarized debates. In Nabilla's case, the comments multiplied, ranging from criticism to support.

Some internet users joked about "the impracticality of the pants on the slopes," while others defended "a choice more geared towards image than athletic performance." Social media plays a key role here: it transforms a personal outfit into a topic of collective discussion, but these exchanges shouldn't turn into judgments about others' bodies or style; everyone can simply share their opinion without imposing standards.

Ultimately, this case illustrates how fashion and functionality can coexist, but also come into conflict depending on the context. It reminds us that clothing choices are primarily a matter of individual freedom and that the discussions they generate would benefit from focusing on the suitability of clothing for the activity rather than on personal judgments.