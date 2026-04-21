"A miracle": At 44, Natalie Portman announces she is pregnant

Natalie Portman shared this unexpected news with profound gratitude. The Israeli-American actress, producer, and director is expecting her third child, and she doesn't hesitate to call it a "miracle."

A surprising announcement

Like some of her peers, such as Julia Roberts and Halle Berry, Natalie Portman has experienced a late pregnancy. While no longer an exception, this phenomenon still stirs strong emotions and captivates the media. In an interview with the American magazine Harper's Bazaar, the actress officially announced the news: she is expecting her third child, her first with her new partner, French musician Tanguy Destable. Natalie Portman, who has lived in Paris for several years, chose this interview to share both her joy and the complexities of this moment.

"A true privilege, a miracle"

The actress expressed her gratitude with great emotion: “Tanguy and I are overjoyed. I am so grateful. It’s a true privilege, a miracle. I grew up hearing how difficult it is to get pregnant. Many of my loved ones have gone through very difficult times, and I want to show respect for them.” She added: “Knowing that this is probably the last time, I cherish every moment.”

A pregnancy experienced with serenity

Natalie Portman is already mother to Aleph, 14, and Amalia, 9, from her marriage to dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied. This third child will be her first with Tanguy Destable. While some women at 40 are already experiencing the effects of perimenopause, others are still in the womb, rediscovering the boundless joys of motherhood. At 44, Natalie Portman maintains the sunny disposition that so aptly defines her.

She approaches this pregnancy with a certain lightness, even a spirituality, as if imbued with a new strength. "I have more energy than I thought I would," she confides, adding that she maintains her well-being through swimming. She also speaks of a different kind of maturity: "There's a kind of gratitude that you don't necessarily understand when you're younger." Through her words, which resonate with many, Natalie Portman emphasizes the unique nature of each pregnancy.

Discovered at age 12 in Luc Besson's "Léon", then consecrated by "Star Wars" and "Black Swan" - which earned her an Oscar - Natalie Portman is also preparing for the release of "The Gallerist", scheduled for the end of 2026. Between Paris, cinema and this new motherhood, she seems to have found the balance she was looking for.