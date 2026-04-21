This appearance by model Gigi Hadid brings a vintage dress back into the spotlight

Fabienne Ba.
@gigihadid / Instagram

One dress, one silhouette, and an entire era resurfacing. By choosing a halter-neck dress for the Breakthrough Prize Awards ceremony, American model Gigi Hadid elegantly reminded everyone why this vintage style deserves a comeback.

A very noticeable return to the red carpet

On April 18, 2026, Gigi Hadid walked the red carpet at the 12th annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Los Angeles. For this appearance, she opted for a white silk satin gown by David Koma, with a very fitted sheath silhouette that accentuated her figure. A high slit at the back added movement and lightness to the overall look.

The halter neck, the key piece of the look

It was the top of the dress that stole the show: a reimagined halter neckline, structured by a jeweled brooch and criss-cross straps that tied at the back. This architectural detail gave the outfit an almost sculptural dimension. The look was completed with Andrea Wazen heeled mules and crystal earrings, for a clean and luminous silhouette.

A cut with Hollywood roots

The halter neck dress isn't a recent invention. Hugely popular in the 1950s and 60s, it embodied Hollywood chic, worn by icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. Its signature neckline, formed by straps that tie behind the neck, exposes the shoulders, elongates the neck, and creates a naturally elegant posture. It experienced a revival in the 1990s, in more streamlined versions: simple cuts, fluid and satiny fabrics, in an effortlessly chic style.

By choosing this dress for one of her rare red carpet appearances, Gigi Hadid not only made a bold statement—she reignited interest in a style many had relegated to the archives. Further proof that fashion never truly dies.

Fabienne Ba.
Fabienne Ba.
I'm Fabienne, a writer for The Body Optimist website. I'm passionate about the power of women in the world and their ability to change it. I believe women have a unique and important voice to offer, and I feel motivated to do my part to promote equality. I do my best to support initiatives that encourage women to stand up and be heard.
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