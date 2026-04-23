At 9 years old, singer Pink's son sports a flashy look in homage to his mother

American singer and actress Pink shared a new picture of her 9-year-old son, Jameson, which caught fans' attention for its colorful style. In the photo posted on her social media, the child sports a hairstyle reminiscent of his mother's strong visual identity, known for her hair transformations since the 2000s.

A style inspired by her mother's iconic looks

This aesthetic choice is not insignificant: Pink has often marked her career with "bold" hair colors, particularly vibrant shades that have become emblematic of her public image. By adopting a similar look, her son Jameson seems to echo this visual legacy, in a clear nod to his mother's artistic world.

This isn't the first time Jameson has experimented with colorful looks. The child has already been spotted in similar styles at family outings and sporting events. These clothing choices also reflect a free and creative approach, likely encouraged within the family.

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A family often in the spotlight

American singer and actress Pink regularly shares glimpses of her life with her two children, Jameson and Willow, often blending private moments with public scenes. These posts consistently garner attention due to their spontaneity and their connection with the public. This latest appearance of her son Jameson adds to a series of family-oriented posts that are widely followed on social media.

With his flashy look inspired by his mother, Pink's son, Jameson, stands out. More than just an aesthetic choice, this appearance illustrates the strong influence of Pink's visual universe on his own family.